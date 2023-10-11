EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX gain on dovish Fed comments; eyes on Mideast turmoil

By John Biju

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging market currencies and equities gained on Wednesday as dovish remarks by Federal Reserve officials undermined the dollar and drove U.S. Treasury yields down.

The Thai baht THB=TH and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gained 0.3% each while the South Korean won KRW= advanced 0.2%. The three currencies are trading at their highest levels since late September.

Asian currencies benefited from an easing dollar, hovering near a two week low, which slid after recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled that the central bank might not have to raise interest rate again.

The remarks and the accompanying pullback in U.S. Treasury yields are the major recent factors for markets, Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC said.

All eyes are now on the minutes of the Fed's September policy meeting due later in the day as well as inflation data for September on Thursday which will provide further clues on the rate outlook.

On the whole, financial markets continued to keep a close watch on the conflict in the Middle East and the price of oil. High oil prices could create additional inflationary concerns for net oil importing countries such as India, Indonesia and Thailand.

The Israeli shekel ILS= was trading largely unchanged at 3.9395 per U.S. dollar.

Minutes of Thailand central bank's September policy meeting showed that financial conditions in the country have tightened but were still supportive of an ongoing economic recovery.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Philippine peso PHP= advanced around 0.2% each.

The rupiah, which has retreated 0.9% so far this year after holding gains for much of 2023, has caught attention of the central bank which said that it is "always in the market" to defend the currency after it fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

Equities in Asia advanced with shares in Seoul .KS11 rising 2.5% to hit their highest level since Sept. 27 while those in Jakarta .JKSE jumped 0.4% to their strongest level since Oct. 3. Shares in Taiwan .TWII rose 0.9% to hit their highest level since Sept. 19.

Over in India, traders are awaiting the September inflation data on Thursday where retail inflation is seen easing on moderating food price rises and government subsidies, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors are also keeping an eye out for the Singapore central bank's policy review and inflation data from China on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR fell 6.8 basis points to 6.873% , their lowest level since Sept 27

** IMF raises India's FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.3% - report

** Philippine c.bank 25 bps rate hike in November

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0336 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-11.87

.N225

0.60

22.39

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-5.40

.SSEC

0.16

-0.29

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-0.60

.NSEI

0.00

8.75

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.19

-0.86

.JKSE

0.43

1.48

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-6.88

.KLSE

0.13

-3.91

Philippines

PHP=

+0.17

-1.88

.PSI

0.35

-4.27

S.Korea

KRW=

+0.19

-5.81

.KS11

2.46

10.07

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-1.70

.STI

-0.34

-1.94

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.33

-4.34

.TWII

0.90

17.90

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.33

-5.14

.SETI

0.42

-13.68

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

