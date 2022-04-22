EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX fall as Powell backs hefty hikes

By Archishma Iyer

April 22 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets fell on Friday, following Wall Street's weak performance overnight and a spike in U.S. Treasury yields after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled aggressive actions to contain broadening price pressures.

Powell said a half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the Fed meets in May, adding it would be appropriate to move "a little more quickly" on tightening policy.

The comment comes at a time when most regional central banks have been wary of hiking rates despite exacerbating inflationary pressures caused by the war in Ukraine, as they seek to balance policy with economic growth.

With Fed officials sounding very hawkish, markets are now pricing in rapid Fed rate hikes over the coming months, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research, ANZ Banking Group.

"So, that definitely is going to add further pressure on Asian central banks to do something sooner rather than later," he said.

Back in Asia, Indonesian shares .JKSE fell about 1.2%, tracking a drop in global energy prices and after the central bank said it may hike its reserve ratio requirement if inflation spikes again.

Other stock markets in the region such as South Korea .KS11, Thailand .SETI and the Philippines .PSI fell between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks .SSEC recovered from early losses to rise about 0.2%, after the country's central bank pledged to keep an accommodative stance to support economic growth.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE erased early losses as data showed consumer prices in March rose less than expected, easing some pressure on the central bank to raise rates.

"Headline inflation remains rangebound, but underlying prices are steadily climbing, albeit from a low base," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"A better growth backdrop led by improving terms of trade should keep Bank Negara Malaysia on track to begin normalising policy with a rate hike in May, but prevailing uncertainties make it a close call."

Most Asian currencies weakened as the U.S. dollar remained steady and yields on five-year U.S. notes US5YT=RR hit their highest since late 2018. FRX/

The ringgit MYR= gave up about 0.6% to be the worst performing currency in emerging Asia.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thai March exports jump 19.5% y/y, beat forecast

** Indian shares slide as aggressive Fed views hurt sentiment .BO

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0701 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.34

-10.07

.N225

-1.63

-5.86

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.28

-1.78

.SSEC

0.12

-15.28

India

INR=IN

-0.35

-2.73

.NSEI

-0.57

-0.35

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.05

-0.70

.JKSE

-1.11

9.32

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.58

-3.48

.KLSE

0.09

2.05

Philippines

PHP=

+0.29

-2.47

.PSI

-1.22

-2.07

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.01

-4.06

.KS11

-0.86

-9.17

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.08

.STI

0.17

7.37

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-5.34

.TWII

-0.60

-6.55

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-1.39

.SETI

-0.28

1.70

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

