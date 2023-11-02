EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX extend gains; South Korean won gains 0.9%

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.420
150.44
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3645
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
32.303
32.361
+0.18
Korean won
1330.700
1342.9
+0.92
Baht
35.880
35.97
+0.25
Peso
56.540
56.8
+0.46
Rupiah
15825.000
15850
+0.16
Rupee
83.243
83.2425
+0.00
Ringgit
4.746
4.75
+0.08
Yuan
7.319
7.3135
-0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.420
131.110
-12.84
Sing dlr
1.364
1.340
-1.76
Taiwan dlr
32.303
30.708
-4.94
Korean won
1330.700
1264.500
-4.97
Baht
35.880
34.585
-3.61
Peso
56.540
55.670
-1.54
Rupiah
15825.000
15565.000
-1.64
Rupee
83.243
82.720
-0.63
Ringgit
4.746
4.400
-7.29
Yuan
7.319
6.900
-5.72
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.