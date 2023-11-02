News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX extend gains; South Korean won gains 0.9%

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 02, 2023 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.420

150.44

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3645

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

32.303

32.361

+0.18

Korean won

1330.700

1342.9

+0.92

Baht

35.880

35.97

+0.25

Peso

56.540

56.8

+0.46

Rupiah

15825.000

15850

+0.16

Rupee

83.243

83.2425

+0.00

Ringgit

4.746

4.75

+0.08

Yuan

7.319

7.3135

-0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.420

131.110

-12.84

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.76

Taiwan dlr

32.303

30.708

-4.94

Korean won

1330.700

1264.500

-4.97

Baht

35.880

34.585

-3.61

Peso

56.540

55.670

-1.54

Rupiah

15825.000

15565.000

-1.64

Rupee

83.243

82.720

-0.63

Ringgit

4.746

4.400

-7.29

Yuan

7.319

6.900

-5.72

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.