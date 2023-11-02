EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX extend gains; South Korean won gains 0.9%

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.420

150.44

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3645

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

32.303

32.361

+0.18

Korean won

1330.700

1342.9

+0.92

Baht

35.880

35.97

+0.25

Peso

56.540

56.8

+0.46

Rupiah

15825.000

15850

+0.16

Rupee

83.243

83.2425

+0.00

Ringgit

4.746

4.75

+0.08

Yuan

7.319

7.3135

-0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.420

131.110

-12.84

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.76

Taiwan dlr

32.303

30.708

-4.94

Korean won

1330.700

1264.500

-4.97

Baht

35.880

34.585

-3.61

Peso

56.540

55.670

-1.54

Rupiah

15825.000

15565.000

-1.64

Rupee

83.243

82.720

-0.63

Ringgit

4.746

4.400

-7.29

Yuan

7.319

6.900

-5.72

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.