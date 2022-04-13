EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX edge up after U.S. inflation data, Indian rupee slips

By Savyata Mishra

April 13 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and stock indexes edged higher as data overnight showed U.S. inflation rose largely in line with estimates, while the Indian rupee slipped on a sharper-than-expected jump in retail inflation in March.

India's 10-year bond yield IN10YT=RR rose to fresh three-year highs as the country's inflation surged 6.95% to its highest in 17 months. The rupee fell 0.1%.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC gained the most among the region's currencies, snapping a five-day losing run to climb 0.7%. The won was on track to notch its biggest percentage rise since March 17.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= gained 0.1%, its sharpest rise since April 5, after falling for the past five sessions.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR=, Philippines peso PHP= and the Singapore dollar SGD= were largely flat.

A U.S. Labor Department's report showed consumer prices surged to 8.5% in the 12 months through March, slightly higher than the estimated 8.4%, but investors focused on the so-called core CPI that fell short of estimates at 6.5%.

The Federal Reserve's unfettered hawkish stance has set the stage for further policy tightening narrative from the emerging markets in Asia as rising prices are a concern globally.

Investor focus will now be on a slew of policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank of Korea on Thursday.

The market, however, remained concerned about a protracted war after Russia said peace talks with Ukraine hit a dead-end on Tuesday.

In addition to geopolitical tensions, risk appetite will continue to struggle in the face of headwinds from rising oil prices and the COVID-19 situation in China, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, in a note.

Taiwan stocks .TWII led gains among emerging markets with a 1.8% jump. Its currency TWD=TP firmed 0.3%. The country's central bank governor said inflation would slow by the third quarter and any rate rise decisions would depend on consumer price data.

South Korean shares .KS11 stood out with a 1.9% jump, followed by a 1.1% gain in Philippines shares .PSI. Singapore stocks .STI climbed 0.7%.

Indian stocks .NSEI reversed course to drop 0.3%.

Separately, Indonesia's central bank reiterated a pledge on Wednesday to keep its main policy interest rates unchanged at record lows.

Indonesian shares .JKSE firmed 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's March retail inflation nears 7% y/y, at 17-month high

** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to fresh 3-year highs

** Investors eye Singapore central bank policy meeting on Thursday where it is likely to tighten its policy settings for third time in a row

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.59

-8.73

.N225

+1.9

-6.77

China

CNY=CFXS

0.00

-0.17

.SSEC

-0.19

-11.89

India

INR=IN

-0.12

-2.48

.NSEI

-0.02

1.00

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.01

-0.75

.JKSE

0.32

9.97

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-1.51

.KLSE

0.26

4.15

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-1.94

.PSI

0.90

-2.32

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.67

-3.21

.KS11

1.86

-8.77

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-1.11

.STI

0.62

7.27

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.34

-4.72

.TWII

1.83

-5.03

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

