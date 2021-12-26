EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX edge higher but Omicron threat persists

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies began the last week of the year on a positive note on Monday, but gains were capped as China and Japan faced prospects of tighter curbs amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Singapore's dollar SGD= firmed 0.2% to lead gains, followed by the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP, up 0.1% each, as the greenback .DXY remained little changed.

Stocks in Taiwan .TWII and Malaysia .KLSE rose 0.7%, while most other markets traded between down 0.1% to up 0.1%.

Financial market activity was subdued in the last week of the year with some centres closed for public holidays.

Tokyo shares .N225 tripped as more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus were discovered in Japan, while China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend.

"As the spread of the variant strain proliferates further, the resumption of domestic social restrictions cannot be ruled out; just as many of these countries have tightened or brought back international travel restrictions," Mizuho analysts wrote in a note.

China's northwestern city of Xian, the country's new COVID hot spot, entered a fifth day of lockdown but was yet to report a case of the Omicron variant.

The yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly while Shanghai equities .SSEC ticked up 0.2% after a heavy sell-off in the previous session, with property firms making marginal gains on the potential for looser curbs in the beleaguered sector.

Malaysia's benchmark stock index hit a five-week high, supported by an 8% jump in world's biggest latex glove maker Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL, which usually benefits from COVID-19 headlines.

South Korean shares .KS11 fell as investors booked profit on semiconductor stocks after last week's rally. KRW/

Meanwhile, the Thai baht THB=TH, set to be Asia's worst performing currency this year, fell 0.3% to 33.50 per dollar. The baht has been badly hurt by dim prospects for tourism, a key driver of Thailand's economic growth that has been hit by the pandemic.

The country last week reinstated mandatory quarantine for foreign arrivals and later scrapped some New Year events on finding its first Omicron cluster.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 8.5 basis points at 4.422%

** Philippine 3-year benchmark yield is up 10.7 basis points at 3.187%​​

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd DAIR.SI, up 2.6%, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd YAZG.SI, up 1.54%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0336 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-9.75

.N225

-0.25

4.62

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+2.49

.SSEC

0.11

4.29

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-2.61

.NSEI

0.00

21.61

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.04

-1.30

.JKSE

0.02

9.79

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.13

-4.00

.KLSE

0.71

-6.14

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-4.15

.PSI

-0.13

0.46

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.09

-8.38

.KS11

-0.15

4.68

Singapore

SGD=

+0.21

-2.62

.STI

0.04

9.35

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

+2.78

.TWII

0.70

22.77

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.30

-10.59

.SETI

0.11

13.09

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

