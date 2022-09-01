EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX drop as dollar strength chokes risk appetite

By Upasana Singh

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stocks were on the backfoot on Thursday, with bourses in South Korea and Taiwan leading losses, as investors shied away from riskier assets on prospects of further aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Stocks in Bangkok .SETI dropped 0.9%, while the Thai baht weakened 0.4% to hit its lowest level in more than a month.

Losses in the Thai currency and equities came as data showed that the tourism-reliant economy recovered at a slower pace in July after domestic demand and exports weakened.

Going forward, Thailand's current account will be positive as we are seeing a rising number of foreign tourists, said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Still, risks such as the dollar's strength and tougher COVID-19 curbs and lockdowns in several Chinese cities need to be monitored, Panichpibool added.

China - the region's biggest trading partner - has so far announced a lockdown in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, and imposed COVID-19 restrictions in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Elsewhere, benchmark indexes of export-dependent economies South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII slipped 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Stocks in Seoul hit their lowest levels in more than one month.

South Korea's export growth slowed in August but, imports accelerated, widening the trade deficit to a record amount and adding downside pressure on the won, which slid 1.1% and touched a 13-year low.

Investors' risk appetite for emerging Asian stocks and currencies was dampened as a result of a firmer dollar index =USD and fears of higher rate hikes by the Fed.

"Asian currencies are set to remain weighed down by uncertainties surrounding the Fed's ongoing rate hike cycle and the looming recession risks," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

"As long as the Fed persists with its ultra-hawkish stance, that should continue enabling the U.S. dollar to throw its weight around the FX complex," Tan said.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= weakened 0.2% after the country's inflation rate eased more than expected in August, but remained above the central bank's 2% to 4% target range.

Stocks in Manila .PSI advanced 0.1%.

India's rupee INR=IN rose 0.1% to be the only bright spot among the region's currencies after analysts said the country's lower-than-expected economic growth in April-June is unlikely to alter the rate hike course for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI had raised its key policy repo rate by 50 basis points in August to 5.40%, taking aggregate hikes to 140 bps in May-August.

Markets await U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday for further clues on the continuation of aggressive rate hikes.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's August factory activity shrinks as orders weaken - Caixin PMI

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS among top losers in South Korea's benchmark index

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0608 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.27

-17.41

.N225

-1.53

-3.93

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.15

-7.93

.SSEC

-0.05

-12.07

India

INR=IN

+0.11

-6.34

.NSEI

-0.55

1.78

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.24

-4.20

.JKSE

0.05

9.13

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.18

-7.10

.KLSE

-0.84

-4.35

Philippines

PHP=

-0.17

-9.49

.PSI

-0.06

-7.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.12

-12.12

.KS11

-2.14

-18.76

Singapore

SGD=

-0.24

-3.66

.STI

0.19

3.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.27

-9.26

.TWII

-1.94

-18.76

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.40

-8.99

.SETI

-0.86

-1.98

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.