EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX cautious as investors await IMF debate for growth clues

By Savyata Mishra

April 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Thailand equities led the way as emerging Asian stocks made tepid gains on Thursday, supported by an overnight drop in longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields but cautious ahead of remarks by top central bank officials on the state of the global economy.

The gains came amid a lack of regional market catalysts such as economic data, with investors left to focus on the pullback in U.S. yields and the upcoming speeches by central bank officials as a gauge of risk appetite.

Jakarta shares .JKSE rose 0.5%, while Thai stocks .SETI gained for a third straight session, advancing 0.6% to their highest since April 7.

Shares in Singapore .STI and South Korea .KS11 advanced 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while Philippine stocks .PSI dropped more than 1%.

With quickening global inflation a major concern, markets will be looking for policy clues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and others at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) panel.

"There is some thought Powell and Lagarde will magically stabilise markets. But higher inflation remains central to the bond market," said Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management.

"I don't think this is a forum for Powell to announce anything new, but nonetheless, there is probably hesitancy for larger movements and in markets ahead of this IMF debate," Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist with TD Securities, said.

Chinese shares .SSEC dropped more than 2%, extending losses to a fifth session, as prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns and lingering geopolitical risks eroded investor confidence. .SS

In contrast, Indian shares .NSEI outperformed their peers in the region, with a 1.1% jump amid upbeat near-term risk appetite. .BO

Meanwhile, Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bank governors met on the sidelines of a semi-annual conference held by the IMF and World Bank in Washington, to discuss slowing global growth in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Emerging Asian currencies were mixed while the U.S. dollar edged higher.

Thailand's baht THB= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC lost 0.2% each, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= eked out small gains.

The energy-linked Indian rupee INR=IN erased losses to rise slightly, although a rebound in oil prices limited further gains. O/R

Meanwhile, bearish bets on most Asian currencies firmed, a Reuters poll showed, as several regional central banks trail the U.S. Federal Reserve in tightening their monetary policies to fight red-hot inflation.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.5 basis point at 6.983%

** Fed's Powell and ECB's Lagarde speaking engagement at IMF meeting on April 22

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 01036 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

-10.09

.N225

+1.23

-4.3

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.40

-1.41

.SSEC

-2.23

-15.36

India

INR=IN

+0.05

-2.42

.NSEI

1.13

-0.13

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.05

-0.68

.JKSE

0.50

10.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-2.82

.KLSE

0.18

3.84

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-2.64

.PSI

-0.83

-0.56

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.23

-4.07

.KS11

0.35

-8.38

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-0.99

.STI

0.46

7.26

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.13

-5.25

.TWII

-0.12

-5.99

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.19

-1.30

.SETI

0.57

1.95

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

