EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks firm on Powell's assurance, bond markets stay wary

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday, after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve soothed nerves over rising U.S. bond yields by reassuring markets for a second day that interest rates would not be hiked anytime soon as inflation was not a worry yet.

Tech-heavy indexes of South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII, which had seen selling pressure due to worries over high valuations amid the spike in bond yields, reclaimed their footing to add 2.5% and 1%, respectively.

Singapore stocks .STI jumped 1.5%, led by gains among financials and consumer stocks, while strong crude prices boosted Thailand's heavyweight energy firms.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it could take more than three years to hit the inflation target, while clarifying that while some asset prices may go up, it wouldn't necessarily lead to inflation and would not warrant a policy response.

Bond markets were not entirely convinced by Powell's comments, though, with yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasuries as well as local bonds sticking to multi-month highs.

Bond markets have been largely supported by massive central bank purchases to fund government spending and keep yields from surging, and the prospect of these purchases tapering off continues to weigh on markets.

"By the third quarter we could see real pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to justify what it's doing," analysts at ING wrote earlier.

"We think the Fed will taper purchases in the fourth quarter, with some shift in communication presumably coming the second or early-third quarter."

Indian and Indonesian bond markets, meanwhile, found some respite from local cues, analysts at DBS noted.

After lukewarm demand at a recent auction, the Reserve Bank of India's assurance of support in fiscal 2022, in remarks to a local television on Wednesday, saw yields inch down a smidgen, the analysts said.

Yields on India's 10-year bonds IN10YT=RR stood at 6.150%, down 6 basis points from Monday's high.

"Caught between domestic cues and a global squeeze in rates, a repricing of the yield curve higher lies ahead, in sync with the evolving 2021 economic dynamics of an improved growth outlook, lower liquidity surplus and above-target inflation," they wrote.

Indonesian 10-year bond yields ID10YT=RR eased nearly 10 basis points from the previous session's high, after the Finance Minister said 2021 financing plans might be scaled back by tapping unspent funds from 2020.

Currency markets largely wore a quiet look. South Korea's won KRW=KFTC held 0.3% firmer after the central bank kept interest rates on hold as expected.

Philippine equities .PSI did not trade on account of a local holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI .SETI include AQ Estate PCL AQ.BK up 100% and NC Housing PCL NCH.BK up 29.76%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd PMET.KL up 8.6% and Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd HAPS.KL up 3.29%

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 9 basis points at 1.66%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0459 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-2.49

.N225

1.59

9.84

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.06

+1.19

.SSEC

1.07

3.72

India

INR=IN

-0.01

+1.02

.NSEI

0.92

8.14

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.04

-0.25

.JKSE

0.53

5.10

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-0.45

.KLSE

1.04

-3.29

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.41

-1.94

.KS11

2.95

7.31

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

+0.21

.STI

1.52

4.41

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.82

+2.45

.TWII

1.04

11.19

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-0.20

.SETI

1.20

4.11

