EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks firm but China worries cap gains, S. Korea shares lead

By Indranil Sarkar

Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea shares led gains among Asia's emerging stock markets on Tuesday as a strong start to earnings season boosted chipmakers, but the mood was sombre as uncertainties persisted amid property troubles and rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Stocks in Indonesia .JKSE, India .NSEI and Thailand .SETI rose between 0.2% and 0.7%, while Singapore .STI and Philippines .PSI shares slipped about 0.2% each.

China stepped up curbs in Beijing after reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases from a Delta variant outbreak, with health officials fearing that infections in the world's most populated country were likely to spread further.

Shanghai stocks .SSEC and the yuan CNY=CFXS were both trading flat.

"There have been questions about when China might lift its zero-case COVID strategy," said Alvin Tan, RBC Capital Markets head of Asia FX Strategy, adding that the country was unlikely to shift to a more open policy before the Winter Olympics scheduled for February next year.

More movement restrictions could hurt trade with its Asian peers as China is the region's top trade partner, adding to woes stemming from a liquidity crisis at the country's high-yield real estate sector that could have a global impact.

Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 jumped 0.8% to hit a near one-month high as high-profile chipmakers reported earnings, with world's no.2 memory chipmaker SK Hynix 000660.KS forecasting steady growth in demand for semiconductors.

The won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.3% even as data showed that Asia's fourth-largest economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, with robust exports offset by weak domestic demand and construction and facility investments.

However, analysts were sure the Bank of Korea would go ahead and raise interest rates at the policy meeting next month.

"Admittedly, the risks have shifted marginally to BoK remaining on hold... but the trajectory of uneven gross domestic product growth is not likely a surprise to BoK and indeed to ourselves," Mizuho analysts wrote in a note.

Singapore's dollar SGD= was largely unchanged, but shares .STI slipped after conglomerate Keppel Corp KPLM.SI disclosed on Monday that its unit was facing a lawsuit of about $819 million in the United States.

Other Asian currencies were quite mixed against a steady dollar, with the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP firming up to 0.2% each, while the Philippine peso PHP= slipped.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.5 basis points at 6.164%​​

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.3 basis points at 3.608%​​

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include Keppel Corporation KPLM.SI down 2.19% and SATS Ltd SATS.SI down 1.2%

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0524 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.21

-9.39

.N225

1.78

6.07

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

+2.28

.SSEC

0.04

3.98

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-2.70

.NSEI

0.35

30.09

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.09

-0.90

.JKSE

0.57

11.45

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.08

-3.04

.KLSE

-0.23

-2.64

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

-5.54

.PSI

0.56

1.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.23

-6.82

.KS11

0.83

6.00

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.92

.STI

-0.07

12.51

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.15

+2.34

.TWII

0.71

15.49

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

-9.54

.SETI

0.07

12.83

