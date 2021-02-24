EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on valuation concerns, high U.S. yields

By Rashmi Ashok

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian equities shed early gains to fall on Wednesday as persistent worries over steep asset valuations and the recent strength in U.S. Treasury yields hit risk sentiment, with local bond yields clinging to multi-month highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS deepened losses with a near 2% drop, while high-flying technology stocks in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII were among the region's biggest decliners.

Sentiment in Philippines took a further hit, with stocks .PSI down nearly 1%, as COVID-19 restrictions were extended in the capital earlier this week.

Elsewhere, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell soothed inflation concerns and reiterated an accommodative policy stance in an overnight speech, but did not address potential risks from rising bond yields.

"I think Chair Powell did as much as he could in terms of dampening down on expectations of tapering, without introducing new steps. The reality is that the market is nervous regardless," said Mitul Kotecha, a strategist at TD Securities.

Higher U.S. real yields and "froth" in some sectors were fuelling concerns of a deeper correction, he said.

So far this year, the Asia-ex Japan index has risen more than 7%, building on a 20% surge in 2020.

Asian bond yields inched down in line with U.S. yields after Powell's comments but hovered near multi-month highs scaled recently.

"The Asian local currency bond market picture looks precarious at present, largely due to the sharp back up in U.S. Treasury yields. This is likely to weigh on foreign bond portfolio inflows in the weeks ahead," Kotecha noted.

Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks .STI rose 1.2% after Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit, boosting local bank shares DBSM.SI, UOBH.SI and sending OCBC's stock 2.3% higher. nL1N2KT3HA]

In the Philippines, food and beverage maker Universal Robina URC.PS fell 2%, while restaurant operator Jollibee Foods Corp JFC.PS shed 2.9%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL, up 3.33%, and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd PMET.KL, up 2.06%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 9.8 basis points at 6.551%​​ while 3-year benchmark yields are down 1 basis point at 5.298%​​

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Planet Properindo Jaya PT PLAN.JK down 9.32% and Tira Austenite Tbk PT TIRA.JK down 6.98%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.24 -2.13 .N225 -1.61 8.12 China CNY=CFXS +0.05 +1.04 .SSEC -2.40 2.19 India INR=IN +0.22 +1.07 .NSEI 0.77 6.00 Indonesia IDR= +0.04 -0.32 .JKSE -0.68 4.20 Malaysia MYR= +0.07 -0.47 .KLSE 0.30 -3.54 Philippines PHP= -0.27 -1.44 .PSI -0.86 -5.38 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.14 -2.34 .KS11 -2.45 4.23 Singapore SGD= -0.03 +0.04 .STI 1.16 2.83 Taiwan TWD=TP +1.63 +2.28 .TWII -1.40 10.05 Thailand THB=TH +0.00 -0.20 .SETI -0.67 2.84

