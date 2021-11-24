EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on dollar strength, Bank of Korea hikes rates

By Harish Sridharan

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asian emerging market shares were broadly weaker on Thursday, hurt by the dollar's strength, as a hawkish tilt by Federal Reserve policymakers encouraged bets for quicker U.S. interest rate hikes, and made investors more wary of riskier assets.

Equities in South Korea dropped, after the country's central bank raised interest rates and upgraded its 2022 inflation forecast, bolstering expectations for further policy tightening.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 fell as much as 0.7%, while stocks in Manila .PSI, Singapore .STI and Shanghai .SSEC dropped 0.8%, 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Supporting the greenback, several Fed policymakers said they would be open to speeding up the taper of their bond-buying program if inflation stayed high, and to move more quickly to raise interest rates, minutes of the central bank's Nov. 2-3 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Hawkish sentiment from the Fed weighed on regional currencies, with Malaysia's ringgit MYR=, Philippine peso PHP= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= easing between 0.1% and 0.3%.

In South Korea, Bank of Korea's monetary policy board raised the policy interest rate KROCRT=ECI by 25 basis points to 1.00%, as expected by 29 of 30 analysts in a Reuters poll

The central bank is expected to continue its policy tightening cycle with rates tipped to reach 1.50% by the end of 2022, raising concerns about whether households will be able to service their debt repayments. The won KRW=KFC weakened 0.3%.

"Given BOK's hints at the October meeting, today's hike is already well-priced in and therefore, its actualization will not move KRW rates," Duncan Tan, Rates Strategist at DBS said in a note.

"What could move KRW rates today... is likely to be BOK's communications related to the 2022 hike path"

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE gained 0.7%, a day after the country's central bank governor said Bank Indonesia plans to reduce the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system, but will keep interest rates low until it sees signs of inflation rising.

In a fresh development in China's property sector crisis, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd 1638.HK said it wants to extend the maturity of a $400 million bond by a year-and-a-half as part of efforts to avoid a default and resolve a liquidity crisis.

Shares of the embattled developer, which resumed trading after suspension on Nov. 5, soared as much as 23.8%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE was First Media Tbk PT KBLV.JK, up 25%

** In the Philippines, top index loser was Converge Information & Communications Technology Solutions Inc CNVRG.PS, down 3.3%

** Malaysia's ringgit hits lowest since Aug. 24

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

-10.51

.N225

0.79

7.62

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.06

+2.19

.SSEC

-0.10

3.34

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-1.79

.NSEI

0.05

24.62

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-1.63

.JKSE

0.65

12.50

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.40

-4.87

.KLSE

-0.15

-6.59

Philippines

PHP=

-0.13

-4.86

.PSI

-0.83

3.05

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.28

-8.71

.KS11

-0.36

3.82

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-3.48

.STI

-0.17

13.29

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

+2.51

.TWII

0.09

19.86

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-10.11

.SETI

0.10

13.95

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

