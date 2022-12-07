EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks decline; Philippine peso gains on potential rate hike

By Upasana Singh

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Equities in most emerging Asian markets fell on Wednesday on fears of impact to global economic growth from aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, while the Philippine peso appreciated the most in the region ahead of an expected rate hike later this month.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE extended losses to decline 1%. South Korea's benchmark index .KS11 and stocks in Taipei .TWII dropped 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Investor sentiment was dampened as markets pondered chances of Fed keeping rates high and "restrictive" to the U.S. economy. MKTS/GLOB

The Philippine benchmark index .PSI retreated 1.2%, while the peso PHP= appreciated 0.7%.

Latest inflation data readings from the Philippines and Thailand have raised expectations of rate hikes from the central banks of the two countries to bring prices within their respective target ranges.

Annual inflation in the archipelago rose 8.0% in November from a year earlier, while year-to-date inflation stood at 5.6%, well on top of the central bank's 2%-4% target for the year.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippine central bank, has lifted rates six times this year and there is an increasing likelihood that the central bank will now raise rates by half-percentage point at the upcoming Dec. 15 meeting.

Meanwhile, Thailand's headline CPI rose by 5.55% in Novemberfrom a year earlier, the slowest pace in seven months. Still, the pace is way above the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%.

"We continue to expect the bank (Bank of Thailand) to hike (interest rate) by 25 bps (basis points) to 1.50%, at the 25 January 2023 meeting, before it pauses," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note.

The baht THB=TH appreciated 0.1%. Stocks in Bangkok .SETI shed 0.2%.

India's rupee INR=IN rose 0.2% and equities in Mumbai .NSEI lost 0.4% following a widely-expected 35 bps rate hike by the country's central bank.

On the downside, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and Singapore's dollar SGD= fell 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0628 GMT.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.50

-16.45

.N225

-0.72

-3.84

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.14

-9.02

.SSEC

-0.66

-12.32

India

INR=IN

+0.15

-9.89

.NSEI

-0.38

7.02

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.04

-8.78

.JKSE

-0.98

3.70

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.36

-5.51

.KLSE

0.39

-5.76

Philippines

PHP=

+0.68

-8.13

.PSI

-1.18

-7.40

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.08

-9.78

.KS11

-0.33

-19.89

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-0.74

.STI

-0.23

3.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

-9.66

.TWII

-0.67

-19.70

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.07

-4.82

.SETI

-0.23

-1.72

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

