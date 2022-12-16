EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks decline as global cenbanks' hawkish stance weigh

By Roushni Nair

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares declined on Friday, as continued interest rate hikes and a steadfast hawkish stance by major central banks fuelled global recession worries and sapped risk sentiment.

Interest rates went up in Europe, Britain and several other regions on Thursday, following a U.S. raise on Wednesday, and central bankers' vows to keep on hiking rates until inflation is tamed had markets worried about a potential recession.

The European Central Bank hiked its key rate by 50 basis point (bp) like the Fed, with both opting for a smaller increase than previously, but it flagged that there were more hikes to come than investors had expected. The Bank of England announced a 50 bp hike, too, and forecast more.

Stocks in Philippines .PSI and Taiwan .STI lost more than 1.3%, each, while shares in Thailand .SETI and Singapore .STI also fell.

Indian shares .NSEI lost 0.6% to hit a more than three-week low, with technology stocks leading the decline.

"Asian stock markets are trading in the negative territory for a second consecutive day on concerns that the hawkish stance of global central banks will push the economy into a recession," Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a note.

The prospect of higher near-term rates also has investors nervous about longer-run growth, as there are growing signs that a worldwide slowdown is gathering steam.

Asian currencies were struggling for direction. While Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Philippine peso PHP= strengthened, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP fell.

Elsewhere, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports missed analysts' estimates and fell sharply in November, marking a decline for a second consecutive month. The local dollar SGD= strengthened 0.4%.

Thailand's central bank chief said while its economy continues to recover, it still faces challenges, adding that the bank is ready to adjust the pace of interest rate hikes if necessary.

In the Philippines, the likelihood of zero rate hikes in the next two rate setting meetings is "extremely low", the central bank governor told Bloomberg TV.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point on Thursday in a widely expected move.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of India's initiative of the rupee trade settlement mechanism which acts as a means of using rupees instead of dollars and other big currencies for international transactions is attracting interest from more countries.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 3.1 basis points to 6.890%

** Indonesia books bigger-than-expected Nov trade surplus of $5.2 bln

** Taiwan central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 1.75%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.44

-16.09

.N225

-1.87

-6.06

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.15

-8.76

.SSEC

-0.37

-13.27

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-10.23

.NSEI

-0.61

5.46

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-8.71

.JKSE

0.16

2.76

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.16

-5.83

.KLSE

-0.12

-4.70

Philippines

PHP=

+0.36

-8.32

.PSI

-1.30

-9.00

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.18

-8.95

.KS11

-0.04

-20.74

Singapore

SGD=

+0.44

-0.43

.STI

-0.83

3.94

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.36

-9.95

.TWII

-1.40

-20.26

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.40

-4.38

.SETI

-0.42

-2.67

