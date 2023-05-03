EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks decline ahead of U.S. rate decision

By Harish Sridharan

May 3 (Reuters) - Stocks across Asia declined on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, while currencies edged up against a slightly weaker dollar as investors turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE, Seoul .KS11 and Singapore .STI fell 0.9% to 1.2%. Markets in China and Japan were closed for holidays.

"We are seeing some spillover in Asia from overnight losses on Wall Street as U.S. banking contagion risks linger," said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC.

Major U.S. stock indexes sank overnight on renewed fears over the financial system. The United States has seen three mid-sized bank failures so far this year, with First Republic Bank's FRC.N assets seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan JPM.N late on Monday.

Late on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a 25 basis points hike, and investors are anxious for any signals from the central bank on whether it will be the last hike for now, or if further increases are possible if inflation remains high.

In Asia, several regional central banks have already hit pause on interest rate hikes. And the Bank Negara Malaysia is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 2.75% for a third consecutive meeting later on Wednesday.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were weaker and the ringgit MYR= inched lower. The Malaysian currency is down over 1% this year and is among the worst performing in the region.

"The expected rate decision to hike a last 25bps by the Fed may have been a contributing factor to recent ringgit weakness." said MUFG Bank's senior currency analyst, Jeff Ng.

In Thailand, headline inflation dropped to its lowest in 16 months in April, coming in close to expectations owing to lower energy and food prices and a high base in 2022.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) had raised its policy interest rate by a quarter point to 1.75% in March, and said its policy tightening would continue since inflation risks persisted. It will next review policy on May 31.

Shares in Bangkok .SETI were down 1.4%, their biggest single-day drop in nearly a month.

The weaker-than-expected jump in CPI in Thailand comes just a day after Indonesia's April annual inflation eased to 4.33%.

Currencies in Asia marginally appreciated against the dollar. The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP, Philippine peso PHP= and Singaporean dollar SGD= were up 0.1% each. The South Korean won KRW=KFTC was up 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thai headline CPI up 2.67% y/y in April, slowest pace in 16 months

** U.S. stands with Philippines against Chinese 'intimidation' in S. China Sea - official

** Singapore's Keppel revamps, aims to manage $150 bln of assets by 2030

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0840 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.35

-3.64

.N225

-

11.74

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-0.26

.SSEC

-

7.58

India

INR=IN

+0.09

+1.11

.NSEI

-0.51

-0.27

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

+5.78

.JKSE

-1.16

-0.98

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-1.28

.KLSE

-0.60

-5.21

Philippines

PHP=

+0.13

+0.63

.PSI

-0.66

0.95

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.27

-5.53

.KS11

-0.90

11.86

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

+0.49

.STI

-0.86

0.08

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.13

-0.11

.TWII

-0.49

10.06

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.04

+1.59

.SETI

-1.25

-9.55

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

