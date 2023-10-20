EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies slip as risk aversion prevails

By Himanshi Akhand

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian equities and currencies remained subdued on Friday, hurt by dampened risk appetite as long-term U.S. Treasury yields surged on growing concerns the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates elevated.

Bank Indonesia also intervened with "slightly higher intensity" in the spot FX and domestic non-deliverable forward markets to avoid "extreme" rupiah volatility, a senior official said.

"The main priority (of BI) at present is to anchor currency stability, even if it means having to engineer higher money market rates and bond yields," DBS analysts said in a note.

The rupiah has lost nearly 2.7% in October so far, and is on course to post its seventh consecutive weekly decline.

The ringgit was set for its eighth consecutive weekly decline.

The Thai baht THB=TH declined 0.4% and the Philippine peso PHP= edged 0.1% lower.

Rising expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer and mounting U.S. fiscal concerns have held investors from making risky bets.

A selloff in the U.S. bond market continued, causing yields on the 10-year note, which sets the tone for borrowing costs globally, to briefly reach 5% for the first time since 2007 in the previous session. US/

"Treasury yields rising further should compress an already low interest rate differential offered by EM Asia, and this should in general be detrimental to EM Asia FX," Vijay Vikram Kannan, Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale in Singapore, said.

Kannan added that currencies that are more dependent on capital flows and have relatively lower firepower to intervene could be more vulnerable to forex weakness, and might have to import the higher U.S. yields environment.

Regional equities also declined after U.S. stocks ended significantly lower for a second session overnight.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC fell 0.7% and yuan CNY=CFXS edged 0.1% lower.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing, matching market expectations, as a set of economic data suggested the economy is stabilising and a weaker yuan constrained further monetary easing.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Malaysia's September consumer price inflation rises 1.9% on-year, less than forecast

** Philippines will start allowing short-selling of stocks on Nov. 6

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 8.4 basis points at 7.104%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0752 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

-12.54

.N225

-0.54

19.79

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-5.71

.SSEC

-0.74

-3.44

India

INR=IN

+0.19

-0.44

.NSEI

-0.44

7.92

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.38

-1.92

.JKSE

0.16

0.10

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.06

-7.70

.KLSE

-0.02

-3.55

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-2.01

.PSI

-1.23

-6.45

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.37

-6.50

.KS11

-1.69

6.20

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-2.44

.STI

-0.64

-5.27

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

-5.11

.TWII

-0.07

16.29

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.41

-5.35

.SETI

-1.37

-15.89

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

