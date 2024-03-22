EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies slip as investors scale back rate cut views

By Echha Jain

March 22 (Reuters) - Asian equities and currencies fell on Friday on expectations of a gradual easing of interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate outlook triggered a rally in the previous session, with currencies on track to end the week lower.

A sharp drop in China's yuan and stocks also soured investor moodin the region.

The Philippine peso PHP= depreciated 0.1% against the dollar on Friday. It has slipped about 1.1% so far this week and was headed for its biggest weekly loss since Aug. 11, 2023.

Among equities, Manila stocks .PSI slipped 1.2% on the day and was the biggest laggard in the region, but were up 0.8% for the week so far. Equities in Singapore .STI fell 0.1% on Friday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve left its funds rate on hold between 5.25% and 5.5% this week and stuck with projections for three cuts by year's end. But it said it will not start moving until it has more confidence that inflation is sustainably falling toward 2%.

Market expectations for U.S. rate cuts increased but only very slightly. About 80 basis points (bps) of cuts are now priced in for this year, lower than about 160 bps at the start of the year.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was last up 0.2%.

The yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a four-month low, breaching the psychologically important 7.2 per dollar level, on growing market expectations that Beijing will have to deliver further monetary easing to shore up economic growth.

The fall prompted the country's major state-owned banks to sell dollars for yuan in an attempt to slow its decline, sources told Reuters.

Shanghai stocks .SSEC also fell about 1%, spooked by the sudden depreciation of the yuan.

"The U.S. exceptionalism narrative as well as guidance for slower Fed easing could continue to keep the USD supported for longer. That could probably be why the PBOC decided to allow market forces to drive the yuan a bit more," said Fiona Lim, senior FX strategist at Maybank.

Elsewhere, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP slipped 0.5% while local stocks .TWII were up 0.2%. The country's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by raising its policy rate, a tightening at odds with the broader trend in the emerging Asian markets.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.7% while the Thai baht THB=TH fell 0.3%

Markets now await inflation data from Malaysia and Singapore, as well as growth and unemployment data from the U.S., due next week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippine finance secretary says interest rates may be higher for longer

** China 2024 electricity demand to rise 8.3%, above GDP growth, regulator says

** Thai finance ministry hopes for monetary easing, sees inflation at 1% this year

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-6.80

.N225

0.18

22.19

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.38

-1.79

.SSEC

-0.93

2.48

India

INR=IN

-0.25

-0.18

.NSEI

0.33

1.63

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.73

-2.38

.JKSE

-0.02

0.88

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.55

-3.14

.KLSE

-0.11

5.85

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-1.34

.PSI

-1.20

6.66

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.20

-3.77

.KS11

-0.23

3.51

Singapore

SGD=

-0.28

-2.09

.STI

-0.12

-0.74

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.45

-3.88

.TWII

0.15

12.81

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.33

-6.14

.SETI

-0.11

-2.10

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Eileen Soreng)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.