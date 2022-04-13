EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies recover slightly after U.S. inflation data

By Savyata Mishra

April 13 (Reuters) - Many Asian currencies and stock indexes edged higher on Wednesday after being sold off in the previous session, aided by U.S. inflation data that cemented the case for an interest rate hike month.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC gained the most of the region's currencies, climbing 0.9% while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP rose 0.4%.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Philippines peso PHP= logged 0.1% and 0.2% gains respectively. The Singapore dollar SGD= and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= were largely unchanged.

U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March, and expectations are high for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The data helped the dollar index remain above the 100.00 mark.

The market, however, remained cautious, concerned about a protracted war after Russia said peace talks with Ukraine hit a dead-end on Tuesday.

Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, said in a note to clients that in addition to geopolitical tensions, risk appetite would continue to struggle in the face of headwinds from rising oil prices and the COVID-19 situation in China.

Taiwan stocks .TWII led gains among emerging market shares with a 1.8% jump. The country's central bank governor said inflation would slow by the third quarter and any rate rise decisions would depend on consumer price data.

South Korean shares .KS11 rose 1.4% and Singapore stocks .STI climbed 0.6%. Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesian shares .JKSE both firmed 0.3%. India stocks .NSEI rose 0.5% while shares in the Philippines .PSI were up 0.4%.

Market attention is set to shift to the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, with money markets pricing in about 70 basis points of interest rate tightening by December.

Asian bonds witnessed their biggest monthly foreign outflow in two years last month, weighed down by a strengthening dollar and higher interest rates overseas, and analysts expect such selling to continue in coming months.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's March retail inflation nears 7% y/y, at 17-month high

** Investors eye Singapore central bank policy meeting on Thursday

** Thailand markets closed for holiday

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0445 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-8.31

.N225

+1.6

-7.03

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

-0.17

.SSEC

-0.44

-12.11

India

INR=IN

0.00

-2.36

.NSEI

0.68

1.70

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.02

-0.75

.JKSE

0.16

9.80

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.12

-1.47

.KLSE

0.32

4.21

Philippines

PHP=

+0.21

-1.77

.PSI

0.41

-2.79

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.85

-3.03

.KS11

1.48

-9.12

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-1.06

.STI

0.64

7.30

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.43

-4.63

.TWII

1.76

-5.10

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

