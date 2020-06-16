EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies rally on Fed's move to boost liquidity

By Nikhil Nainan

June 16 (Reuters) - Stocks and currency markets in Asia rallied on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve readied its corporate bond buying programme, boosting risk appetite that was otherwise receding over fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Fed provided more details of its anticipated programme to buy investment grade U.S. corporate bonds in the secondary market from Tuesday, reinforcing hopes that authorities would continue to flood the market with liquidity.

"While it is almost inevitable that we see bouts of new virus cases globally, ultimately the massive liquidity injection from major central banks will overshadow concerns," said Edward Ng, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management.

Indonesia shares .JKSE led the charge in Southeast Asia, rising 3.5%, while Singapore .STI and the Philippine .PSI closed around 2% higher.

In India, however, stocks pulled back by afternoon after the country's army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" on the border with China.

The rupee INR=IN eased as much as 0.3% against the dollar after the news broke, but the stocks .NSEI closed marginally higher. .BO

The overnight announcement by the U.S. central bank to infuse further liquidity overshadowed fears of a fresh wave of infections following the emergence of new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Beijing in recent days.

The improved risk appetite also drove gains in currency markets, at the expense of the dollar, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC emerging as the best performer, strengthening 0.7%.

The pace of economic reopening has varied across Asia, with the Philippines saying partial restrictions in Manila would remain for two more weeks, while Singapore plans to remove most of its restrictions by Friday.

Indonesia's economy faces the risk of recession this year due to the pandemic, its finance minister said, adding that only a small amount of the government's billion dollar budget to fight the crisis had been doled out.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 1016 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

+1.15

.N225

4.88

-4.54

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.15

-1.63

.SSEC

1.44

-3.88

India

INR=IN

-0.25

-6.34

.NSEI

0.86

-18.66

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.21

-1.00

.JKSE

3.53

-20.84

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-4.32

.KLSE

1.26

-4.47

Philippines

PHP=

+0.25

+1.08

.PSI

1.91

-19.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.73

-4.21

.KS11

5.28

-2.71

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-3.30

.STI

2.03

-17.25

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.22

+1.35

.TWII

1.82

-4.05

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-3.76

.SETI

1.87

-13.46

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

