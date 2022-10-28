EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies mixed ahead of next week's Fed meeting

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currency and stock markets were mixed on Friday as investors waited for next week's Federal Reserve meeting to see if the central bank is willing to slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

Shares in Taiwan .TWII, South Korea .KS11, Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia .JKSE fell between 0.2% and 1.1% after the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXEC closed lower overnight. .N

Weak earnings and forecasts by major technology companies in the United States suggested an economic downturn, even as the world's largest economy reported solid growth for the third quarter, indicating a non-recessionary situation.

Asian currencies flitted between gains and losses ahead of the Fed meeting. While a 75 basis-point rate hike at the conclusion of Fed's Nov. 1-2 policy meeting is all but assured, the likelihood of a smaller, 50 basis-point rise in December was 55%, according to CME's FedWatch tool. MKTS/GLOB

"While the market is on alert for signs of a policy pivot toward scaled-back rate rises, we expect Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell to stay on message that the Fed will continue to tighten until the job on inflation is done," analysts from NAB Markets Research wrote.

A surprise dovish tone from the European Central Bank indicted global central banks are looking to temper their tightening, as rate-hike effects are slowly feeding into consumer spending.

Investors will also focus on the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure index for September, expected later in the global day, to get an idea on how the Fed will react in the face of surging inflation.

The Chinese yuan edged about 0.2% lower after Asia's largest economy reintroduced curbs in major cities to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Its shares .SSEC fell more than 2%. CNY/.SS

Chinese assets have largely borne the brunt of a massive investor sell-off throughout the week on fears growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies under President Xi Jinping's new leadership team.

Among others, the Indian rupee INR=IN, the Philippine peso PHP= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= rose between 0.1% and 0.5%, while South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The Thai baht THB=TH advanced about 0.2%, after the finance ministry forecasted a 3.8% growth for 2023 as the tourism-reliant economy picks up pace.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 7.576%

** South Korea's exports to fall in Oct for first time in two years

** Rich nations struggle to agree energy plan with Vietnam before climate summit

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.30

-21.56

.N225

-0.88

-5.02

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-12.19

.SSEC

-2.28

-19.92

India

INR=IN

+0.09

-9.81

.NSEI

0.15

2.36

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.11

-8.35

.JKSE

-0.83

6.86

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-11.78

.KLSE

-0.24

-7.46

Philippines

PHP=

+0.44

-11.99

.PSI

-1.24

-13.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.32

-16.37

.KS11

-0.89

-23.82

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-4.33

.STI

1.65

-1.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

-13.79

.TWII

-1.07

-29.81

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.19

-11.57

.SETI

0.17

-3.17

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.