EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies fall as Fed comments, China data weigh

By Tejaswi Marthi

April 6 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian markets retreated on Wednesday, weighed by potential aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors also focusing on new sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

Adding to markets' woes, China's services sector activity saw a sharp contraction due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the consequent hit to demand. China is the world's manufacturing powerhouse and emerging Asia's biggest trading partner.

Philippine stocks .PSI fell 0.6% to hit a one-week low, while Indonesian shares .JKSE declined 0.7% to be on track for their worst session in nearly two weeks. The rupiah IDR= slipped 0.1% to its lowest in four weeks amid weakness in other Asian currencies.

Equities in Malaysia .KLSE, however, gained 0.3% to snap a two-day losing streak and outperformed other Asian peers.

The U.S. dollar USD= climbed to a two-year high after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expected a interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year. USD/

"Apart from the Fed's hawkish tone and the ongoing war, the disappointing services sector data from China and the continuing lockdown in Shanghai amid rising cases further undermined sentiments in Asia," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Activity in China's services sector contracted at the sharpest pace in two years in March.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC, trading after a two-day holiday, slipped marginally as Chinese authorities extended a lockdown in Shanghai on Tuesday despite growing unrest over quarantine rules.

The United States and its allies are proposing new sanctions against Russia over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which it denies. The sanctions could include European commission's proposal to ban imports of Russian coal to EU nations.

This could prompt coal miners in Indonesia, the world's largest thermal coal exporter, to ramp up exports.

Shares of major producers Adaro Energy ADRO.JK and Bumi Resources BUMI.JK climbed 1.3% and 6.7%, respectively, outperforming the Indonesian benchmark index.

Meanwhile, data showed the Russia-Ukraine war and the resulting spike in commodity prices have triggered steep foreign outflows from Asian equities for the month of March, their highest outflows since March 2020.

The Asia Development Bank also joined the World Bank in flagging slower growth in Asia in 2022 on account of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR rise 3.8 basis points to 6.787%

** Consumer stocks Kuala Lumpur Kepong KLKK.KL and Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL trade over 2% higher to lead gains on Malaysia's benchmark index .KLSE

** South Korean won KRW=KFTC is down 0.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0644 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.23

-7.11

.N225

-1.58

-5.01

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-0.22

.SSEC

-0.36

-10.14

India

INR=IN

-0.34

-1.65

.NSEI

-0.56

2.90

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.11

-0.77

.JKSE

-0.57

7.99

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-1.22

.KLSE

0.32

2.19

Philippines

PHP=

-0.18

-0.74

.PSI

-0.60

-0.13

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.46

-2.42

.KS11

-0.88

-8.15

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-0.83

.STI

-0.51

9.68

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.28

-3.81

.TWII

-0.58

-3.82

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

