EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies end 2022 on a high note

By Archishma Iyer

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares were set to end the year on a positive note, having weathered through a brutal 2022, as risk sentiment improved after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path had begun to affect the labour market.

However, for the year, most currencies depreciated significantly as a strong dollar — owing to the Fed's rate actions and elevated crude prices — hammered emerging units throughout the year.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and the Philippines peso PHP=, despite clocking in marginal gains on Friday, were each set for their worst year since 2013. The Singaporean dollar SGD= was the only outlier among the pack, eking out a 0.4% annual gain.

The Indian rupee was set to emerge as the worst Asian currency in the year, having reported a double-digit decline as compared with its peers that faced single-digit falls. However, Indian shares .NSEI advanced about 5% on a year-to-date basis, and were among the top gainers in Asia.

The peso fell about 8.5% for the year, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the rupiah slid more than 8%.

Additionally, benchmarks in Indonesia .JKSE and Singapore .STI closed more than 4% higher for the year.

For the day, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= led the gains, jumping around half a percentage, which was closely followed by the Thai baht THB=TH and the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, up around 0.2% each.

A sense of caution still prevailed among investors due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, while worries about a global recession due to rate hikes by major central banks — including the Fed — also weighed on sentiment.

At 0710 GMT, the dollar index USD=, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 104.9, with the safe-haven currency set for its best year since 2015.

"Despite the overnight slippage, the dollar is up 8.7% for 2022, which speaks not just to headwinds whipped up by the most aggressive Fed tightening cycle but consequent rise in recession risks," Vishnu Varathan, head, economics & strategy at Mizuho Bank said.

Other Asian equities were in a bright spot on Friday, with the Thailand index .SETI jumping the most around 0.7%, while other such as Malaysian .KLSE and Taiwan .TWII advanced 0.2% and 0.6% respectively

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise to 6.932%

** Malaysia to screen all inbound travellers, including from China, for fever

** Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan. 1 to ensure supply

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.61

-12.95

.N225

0.00

-9.37

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.17

-8.61

.SSEC

0.51

-15.13

India

INR=IN

+0.05

-10.19

.NSEI

0.04

4.86

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.58

-8.45

.JKSE

0.06

4.30

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.43

-5.39

.KLSE

0.15

-4.70

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

-8.46

.PSI

0.00

-7.81

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.20

-5.99

.KS11

-1.93

-24.89

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

+0.36

.STI

0.21

4.24

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

-9.89

.TWII

0.37

-22.40

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.22

-3.29

.SETI

0.95

1.16

Asian currencies vs USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CaCVDO

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

