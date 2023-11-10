EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies drop after Powell's hawkish tilt

Singapore stocks drop 0.8%, South Korea down 0.7%

Ringgit leads regional losses, Indonesian rupiah 0.3% weaker

Philippine c.bank seen hiking rates by 25 bps next week - Citi

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stock markets and currencies traded in negative territory on Friday as appetite for risk assets soured after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair signalled the possibility of further interest rate hikes.

Stock markets in Singapore .STI and South Korea .KS11 led the losses, falling 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, while Malaysia .KLSE dropped 0.4% and Thailand .SETI shed 0.6%.

Markets had earlier expected the Fed to signal that rate cuts were in the offing, based on underlying strength in U.S. Treasuries and the U.S. central bank standing pat on rates.

However, Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, said on Thursday they weren't sure interest rates were high enough to tame inflation.

"Powell isn't ready to wave the chequered flag and declare victory just yet, and that's why we've seen him take this sterner tone," said Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at eToro AUS Capital.

Gilbert said he did not believe that the Fed would hike again unless economic data suggested significantly to the upside, adding that a rate cut in mid-2024 was still on the cards.

Among currencies, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= led the losses with a 0.6% drop and was set for a fourth straight session of decline.

Analysts at Maybank attributed the ringgit's weakness to a climb in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields after Powell pushed back on dovish bets.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= dropped 0.3% against the greenback, while stocks in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.1%.

"The rupiah is still amongst the regional outperformers but erased year-to-date gains on a strong dollar in the second half of the year, down 0.6% vs U.S. dollar year-to-date," said Radhika Rao, a senior economist at DBS Group Research.

The dollar index =USD gained overnight after Powell's comments but was trading more or less unchanged at 105.09 as of 0646 GMT.

Additionally, the Philippine central bank is due to discuss policy on Nov. 16. Citi analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to turn up the dial by a quarter-point.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippines denounces China for 'unprovoked acts of coercion' to block resupply mission

** China's biggest lender ICBC hit by ransomware attack

** Thai sugar producers fear new government controls will delay exports

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0653 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.03 -13.40 .N225 -0.24 24.81 China CNY=CFXS -0.12 -5.38 .SSEC -0.34 -1.50 India INR=IN -0.10 -0.77 .NSEI -0.06 7.06 Indonesia IDR= -0.29 -0.83 .JKSE -0.13 -0.31 Malaysia MYR= -0.59 -6.74 .KLSE -0.41 -3.29 Philippines PHP= -0.04 -0.45 .PSI -0.93 -6.64 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.51 -3.97 .KS11 -0.72 7.75 Singapore SGD= +0.00 -1.51 .STI -0.78 -4.32 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.31 -5.10 .TWII -0.38 18.00 Thailand THB=TH -0.04 -3.35 .SETI -0.60 -16.31 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

