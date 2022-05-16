EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks cling to gains even as shocking China data casts gloom

By Harish Sridharan

May 16 (Reuters) - Stocks in the Philippines and India kick-started the week on a firmer footing despite shockingly weak data from China that has stoked concerns about the implications for the health of the global economy.

Markets in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays.

The benchmark stock index in the Philippines .PSI jumped 2.4%, poised for its best session in two months. That follows five straight sessions of losses that made for a 5.6% decline on the week. Although data last Thursday showed the Philippine economy grew at a better-than-expected 8.3% in the first quarter, the increased likelihood of a rate hike to tackle inflation had hurt sentiment.

Shares in India .NSEI climbed 0.9% after six consecutive sessions of losses.

Economic activity in China cooled sharply in April as extensive lockdowns took a heavy toll, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter.

China's April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the drop forecast, while industrial output fell 2.9% with both metrics well below analyst expectations.

Full or partial lockdowns were imposed in dozens of cities across the country in March and April, but Shanghai has now set out plans for the return of more normal life from June 1.

"The April data slate combined with other softer data over the month paint a picture of a stalling economy and one in need of more aggressive stimulus and a rapid easing of COVID restrictions," Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, said in a note.

"As such, China's weaker growth trajectory will add to pressure on its markets, and fuel a further worsening in global economic prospects, weighing on risk assets," he added.

Currencies in Asia were largely subdued against broad dollar strength, with market participants awaiting key U.S. retail and production data due on Tuesday, as well as speeches from several U.S. Federal Reserve officials in the week ahead.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was flat, just off a 20-month low against the dollar, while the Philippine peso PHP= was down 0.2%. The Singaporean dollar SGD= weakened 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** In the Philippines, top index gainers were AC Energy Corp ACEN.PS and Ayala Corp AC.PS

** China's central bank on Monday rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month, matching market expectations

** South Korea's finance minister and central bank chief agreed on Monday to boost policy coordination in fighting inflation and financial markets instability

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0443 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-10.77

.N225

0.65

-7.62

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-6.45

.SSEC

-0.51

-15.70

India

INR=IN

-

-4.03

.NSEI

1.05

-8.11

Indonesia

IDR=

-

-2.46

.JKSE

-

0.25

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-5.28

.KLSE

-

-1.47

Philippines

PHP=

-0.15

-2.78

.PSI

2.38

-8.31

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.02

-7.44

.KS11

-0.26

-12.77

Singapore

SGD=

-0.25

-3.37

.STI

-

2.16

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-7.13

.TWII

0.35

-12.79

Thailand

THB=TH

-

-3.94

.SETI

-

-4.42

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.