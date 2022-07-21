EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks climb, FX falls ahead of central bank meetings

By Tejaswi Marthi

July 21 (Reuters) - Asian emerging market equities extended gains on Thursday as optimism over the early stages of the U.S. earnings season buoyed sentiment, while Indonesia's rupiah fell to its lowest level in over two years ahead of a central bank meeting.

Stocks in Philippines .PSI rose 0.9% to lead gains in the region, followed by South Korea .KS11 and Malaysia .KLSE, which climbed 0.5% each. Stocks in India .NSEI also edged higher

Wall Street indexes rallied overnight after Tesla TSLA.O posted better-than-expected results after the bell, easing investors' concerns about slowing economic growth. .N

However, currencies in the region were in a sea of red with both the Thai Baht THB=TH and Indonesian rupiah IDR= falling 0.2% each to lead losses. The ringgit MYR= and Philippines peso PHP= also fell.

"I expect the FX market to be quite volatile today as the market will anticipate both the European Central Bank meeting and whether the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will operate at normal pace again or not," said Poon Panichpibool, Markets Strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Looming uncertainty over the westward supply of Russian gas kept traders on edge. Market focus is on the resumption of gas flows along the biggest pipeline from Russia to Germany after a planned 10-day outage. If flow isn't resumed, or is lacklustre, it will stoke worries about winter supplies.

Gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have resumed on Thursday and gas was flowing again, Spiegel and daily FAZ reported, citing a report by German newswire dpa. But it was not clear how much gas was moving.

The baht hit its lowest level in over 15 years. Maybank analysts said COVID-19 flare-ups in China and the perceptions of lagging policy normalisation in Thailand versus its peers were weighing on the currency.

The Bank Indonesia (BI) is meeting later on Thursday and markets widely expect the central bank to stand pat on interest rates amid growing calls for a 25 basis point hike. The rupiah hit its lowest level in over two years while stocks in Indonesia .JKSE, fell 0.9% ahead of the meeting.

"We expect BI to hike rates by 25 basis points, but if they stand pat, it is highly likely that the pressure on the rupiah will escalate," said Fakhrul Fulvian, Economist at Trimegah Securities.

Mitul Kotecha, EM strategy head at TD Securities, was of the view that Bank Indonesia would not change its rates for now.

"If policy tightening does not happen this time, we expect BI to flag a hike at their next meeting in August," he said.

Meanwhile, investors kept a wary eye on the situation in China where a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and a slump in the property market amid mortgage boycotts could pour cold water on the risk sentiment.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 3.8 basis points to 7.503%

** The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast on Thursday but maintained ultra-low interest rates

** ECB to finally join rate hike club with big move on agenda

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0423 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-16.69

.N225

0.16

-3.71

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

-6.03

.SSEC

-0.42

-9.59

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-7.12

.NSEI

0.01

-4.80

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

-5.13

.JKSE

-0.76

3.66

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-6.53

.KLSE

0.69

-7.70

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-9.42

.PSI

0.76

-11.24

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.07

-9.51

.KS11

0.60

-19.36

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

-3.08

.STI

-0.71

0.77

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

-7.50

.TWII

0.82

-18.47

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.22

-9.16

.SETI

-0.14

-7.26

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

