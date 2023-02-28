EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as strong China PMI boosts sentiment

By Upasana Singh

March 1 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in emerging Asia rose on Wednesday after strong manufacturing activity data from China lifted sentiment, while investors continued to assess the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Equities in Manila .PSI climbed 1% to lead gains. Singapore's benchmark index .STI and Jakarta shares .JKSE advanced 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Currencies in the region were mostly muted, with Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= trading flat. The Singapore dollar SGD= was up 0.1%.

The Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.6%, while the Thai baht THB=TH appreciated 0.4%.

Annual inflation in the Philippines was likely within a range of 8.5% to 9.3% in February, the country's central bank said on Tuesday, adding that it would continue to adjust its monetary policy stance as necessary to prevent the further broadening of price pressures.

Data showed China's activity grew at a faster pace in February, while factory activity rose for the first time in seven months as the country shook off its strict COVID curbs.

"For now, the market is reminded that China's recovery is showing no signs of faltering," said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

The yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.3%. Equities in Shanghai .SSEC advanced 0.9%.

"The data will provide some relief to global risk sentiment, but it will be difficult to counteract the intensification of negative sentiment amid higher for longer Fed rate expectations," said Mitul Kotecha, head of EM Strategy at TD Securities.

A slew of upbeat U.S. economic data in recent weeks has heightened expectations that the Fed would hike rates to a higher level than market forecasts and keep them elevated for longer than was initially expected.

Fed fund futures suggest rates peaking at around 5.4% by September, with a chance of a 50 basis point hike in March. FEDWATCH/

"U.S. non-farm payrolls and CPI (consumer price index) reads will be important to gauge the strength of U.S. demand, which could lead to USD/Asia resuming its appreciation path," said Wei Liang Chang, macro strategist at DBS Bank.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** The Philippine government posted a budget deficit of 1.6 trillion pesos for 2022

** India's economic growth slowed further in the December quarter as pent up demand eased and weakness in the manufacturing sector continued

** Taiwan's defence ministry said it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone in the past 24 hours, part of what Taipei calls regular harassment by Beijing

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0343 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-3.83

.N225

0.01

5.18

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.25

-0.23

.SSEC

0.91

7.12

India

INR=IN

+0.36

+0.43

.NSEI

0.00

-4.43

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

+2.07

.JKSE

0.21

0.10

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-1.85

.KLSE

-0.32

-3.08

Philippines

PHP=

+0.55

+1.18

.PSI

0.95

0.80

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

-0.50

.STI

0.26

0.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.44

+0.30

.TWII

0.33

10.02

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.43

-1.34

.SETI

0.22

-2.56

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.