EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks catch chill from U.S. futures, Jakarta bucks trend as BI meets

By Harish Sridharan

May 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Asia's emerging markets mostly weakened on Tuesday, as investors worried about a broad economic slowdown after U.S. stock futures slid in response to an earnings warning from Snap Inc SNAP.N, the parent of photo messaging app Snapchat.

Bucking the trend, shares in Jakarta jumped as the Indonesian central bank is expected to hold off hiking interest rates at a policy meeting later in the day, despite rising inflation.

Stocks in Manila .PSI and Seoul .KS11 both fell over 1%, while Taipei .TWII declined 0.5%, as Snap's sell-off soured the mood on Wall Street and raised concerns about how businesses would handle an economic slowdown. MKTS/GLOB

Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to wait a few more months to raise rates from a record low despite rising inflation and aggressive moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to a Reuters poll ahead of the Indonesian central bank's policy meeting.

All but two of 27 economists in the poll expected Bank BI to hold its benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at a record low 3.50% at its meeting on Tuesday.

"If (a hike) does not come through, we would expect BI to at least signal its seriousness about tackling inflation risks," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC, while adding that she expects a 25 basis points hike.

Inflation in the country surged to 3.47% in April, the highest in more than four years, but still within the central bank's 2%-4% target range.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden's said he was considering cutting tariffs on Chinese goods. Biden also said he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression.

Meanwhile, China said it will take measures to support its economy, which has been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks that have prompted stringent restrictions and disrupted supply chains.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC dropped 1.1%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated 0.2%.

"In dire lockdown-driven economic times, the People's Bank of China is unlikely to allow a strong yuan amid slowing exports, not to mention Biden's Taiwan comment is hardly endearing for Asian risk," said Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management.

Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Singaporean dollar SGD= slid between 0.1% and 0.2% after the safe-haven U.S. dollar clawed back some of its overnight losses. FRX/

Equities in Singapore .STI rose 0.1% a day after official data showed its key consumer price gauge rose in April at its fastest pace in a decade, driven by higher inflation for food.

HIGHLIGHTS

** In Philippines, top index losers was Puregold Price Club Inc PGOLD.PS, down 3.9%

** Among heavyweights in South Korea, Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS fell 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively

** Key measure of inflation expectations among South Koreans rose in May for a fourth consecutive month to its highest in nearly a decade - central bank survey

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0418 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.24

-9.79

.N225

-0.51

-6.70

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.17

-4.58

.SSEC

-1.10

-14.49

India

INR=IN

-0.03

-4.14

.NSEI

-0.10

-6.66

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

-2.73

.JKSE

1.12

5.11

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-5.08

.KLSE

-0.06

-1.65

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-2.43

.PSI

-0.98

-7.03

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.03

-5.93

.KS11

-0.97

-11.95

Singapore

SGD=

-0.14

-1.85

.STI

0.14

3.02

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.11

-6.41

.TWII

-0.51

-11.77

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.20

-2.34

.SETI

0.06

-1.29

