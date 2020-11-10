EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks buoyed as vaccine progress brightens trade, tourism outlook

By Anushka Trivedi

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia drove stock market gains in Asia on Tuesday after results from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial fuelled optimism about the easing of global restrictions, which should help the region's tourism- and trade-dependent economies next year.

Battered sectors including airline, travel and tourism were beneficiaries after drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech BNTX.O said their experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Singapore .STI, Thailand .SETI and Malaysia .KLSE indexes were up between 2% and 3.6%, but those of tech-heavy Taiwan .TWII and China .SSEC were the biggest losers.

"The markets have reacted very quickly, anticipating likely future announcements for new vaccines," said Nadège Dufossé, head of cross-asset strategy at Candriam.

"With the vaccine announcement coinciding with the election of Joe Biden as the next U.S. president – and the reduction in political risk this entails – it seems that the stars have aligned today for markets."

Philippine equities .PSI rallied more than 5%, brushing off a steep economic slump in the third quarter and helped by government assurances that the economy would rebound in 2021.

However, local currency markets were subdued as the greenback rebounded. Only the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP stood out with a 1% gain after the island reported an expectation-beating surge in October exports.

"The market has priced out election risks and is starting to price in the transition to a more conventional economic crisis, away from the pandemic crisis," DBS Bank analysts in Singapore wrote in a note.

That could keep the dollar supported in the long-term and pose a challenge for Asian currencies, they added.

The net oil-exporter Malaysia's ringgit MYR=MYweakened the most, as crude prices slumped on worries over demand in coronavirus-hit Europe and the United States. O/R

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR were down about 2.2 basis points at 6.241%

** Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI soars 20% to near five-month high

** Malaysia top gainers: Genting Bhd GENT.KL up 17.4% and Genting Malaysia Bhd GENM.KL up 13.7%, while glove makers Top Glove TPGC.KL and Hartalega Holdings HTHB.KL slumped

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.24

+3.33

.N225

0.26

5.28

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.17

+5.23

.SSEC

-0.60

9.94

India

INR=IN

-0.06

-3.81

.NSEI

0.80

3.22

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-1.21

.JKSE

1.64

-13.58

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.36

-0.78

.KLSE

2.04

-2.10

Philippines

PHP=

-0.01

+4.92

.PSI

5.23

-9.98

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.11

+3.70

.KS11

0.23

11.61

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-0.20

.STI

2.61

-16.92

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.08

+5.58

.TWII

-0.35

9.04

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.13

-1.97

.SETI

3.16

-16.03

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

