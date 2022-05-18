EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks broadly higher, FX subdued on inflation worries

By Riya Sharma

May 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets advanced on Wednesday, buoyed by solid U.S. retail sales data and the easing of China's COVID-19 lockdowns, while currencies were largely subdued as inflation fears remained.

Equities in Philippines .PSI and Taiwan .TWII edged up more than a percent each, while South Korea's won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.2% among the Asian currencies, which mostly traded soft.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He's soothing comments to tech executives on Tuesday, saying the government supported the development of the sector and public listings for technology companies, suggesting that a lengthy crackdown on the sector is easing, also lifted sentiment across the board.

Asian markets may take the lead from risk-on sentiments in Wall Street, along with some improved sentiment for Chinese tech, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

The greenback eased for a third straight day, pulling back from a two-decade high against a basket of major peers as an uptick in risk appetite cut the dollar's appeal. But the greenback still remained near recent highs. USD/

"The U.S. dollar being strong, it's never a good thing for stocks or currencies in emerging markets because a lot of the debt is obviously denominated in the dollar," said Junvum Kim, a sales trader at Saxo Capital Markets.

The U.S. central bank said it will "keep pushing" to tighten monetary policy until it is clear inflation is receding, adding to fears that the Fed might take a more hawkish approach to bringing hiking prices under control.

U.S. retail sales, which grew strongly in April as consumers bought more motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and increased spending at restaurants, worked as a catalyst to build on a relief rally globally on Wednesday.

Shanghai also reached its much-awaited milestone of three straight days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones on Tuesday, opening the door to unwinding a protracted lockdown that has paralyzed much of the Yangtze River Delta region.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS, however, slipped against the dollar, pulling back after notching its biggest daily gain since October a day earlier, as data showed continued capital outflows from Chinese bonds in April.

"There isn't a lot of offshore capital flowing into (emerging) markets and much of what we are seeing in today's stock rally has to do with relief rally recovering from previous weeks," Kim said.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, which has fallen nearly 1.3% since crude palm oil exports were halted on April 29, was down 0.2% to hit its lowest since Nov. 2, 2020.

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE were up 0.7% in tandem with global equity moves.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Red Planet Indonesia Tbk PT PSKT.JK up 30.19%, Bank JTrust Indonesia Tbk PT BCIC.JK up 26.03% and Tigaraksa Satria Tbk PT TGKA.JK up ​19.75%

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are International Container Terminal Services Inc ICT.PS up 5.32% at 213.8 peso, Manila Electric Co MER.PS up 4.79% at 345.8 peso

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0532 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

-10.92

.N225

0.66

-6.76

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.17

-5.84

.SSEC

-0.22

-15.19

India

INR=IN

+0.04

-4.13

.NSEI

0.58

-5.76

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.20

-2.90

.JKSE

0.69

1.66

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-5.19

.KLSE

0.40

-0.81

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-2.76

.PSI

1.47

-6.05

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.45

-6.34

.KS11

0.14

-11.88

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

-2.70

.STI

0.97

3.49

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

-6.85

.TWII

1.56

-10.49

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.26

-3.52

.SETI

-0.23

-2.83

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Kim Coghill)

