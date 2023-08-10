EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks and FX slip ahead of US inflation, Thai baht leads losses

By Navya Mittal

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities lost ground on Thursday as investors err on the side of caution ahead of the crucial U.S. inflation report.

The Thai baht THB=TH led losses among currencies in the region, losing 0.5% to give up the modest gains made on Wednesday. The currency has been sliding since July 27 after a string of disappointing economic data and the finance ministry has lowered its forecast for economic growth in 2023 due to tepid global demand for Thailand's exports.

Equities in the region traded cautiously in line with the weakness in global markets after data from China showed the world's second largest economy had slipped into deflation.

Investors' focus is now locked on U.S. inflation data due to be released later in the global day.

"We saw a sell-off in U.S. equities so risk sentiment is weak, which filtered through into the Asian markets, " said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

The Philippines' economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly 12 years in the second quarter, and the central bank has hinted at a 'prudent pause' in monetary tightening.

"It was an overall disappointing report with the slowdown driven by all major sectors of the economy," said Nicholas Mapa, economist at ING.

Shares in Manila .PSI lost 1%, while its local unit PHP= gained slightly.

Shares in Taiwan .TWII led losses in the region, falling as much as 1.6% to its lowest in a month, with equities in Thailand .STEI and South Korea .KS11 slipping over 0.3% each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai alliance expands in new bid to form government amid stalemate

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1 basis points at 6.345%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0339 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-8.86

.N225

0.42

25.75

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-4.32

.SSEC

-0.19

4.83

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-0.10

.NSEI

0.00

8.44

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

+2.39

.JKSE

0.27

0.63

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-3.74

.KLSE

-0.42

-2.65

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-1.08

.PSI

-1.03

-1.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.11

-3.99

.KS11

-0.36

16.06

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-0.53

.STI

-0.23

1.69

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.06

-3.34

.TWII

-1.34

17.73

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.48

-1.47

.SETI

-0.37

-8.75

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

