EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares sink as China orders U.S. consulate to shut in tit-for-tat move

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Singapore stocks hit lowest since June 29 * Malaysia stocks set for worst day in 5 weeks By Shashwat Awasthi July 24 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stock markets sank but currencies were mixed against a weakened U.S. dollar on Friday as China made a tit-for-tat move by ordering the U.S. consulate in Chengdu to shut, stoking fears over relations between the world's two largest economies. Singapore <.STI>, Thailand <.SETI> and Malaysia <.KLSE> all tumbled more than 1%, while Indonesia <.JKSE> and trade-reliant South Korea <.KS11> were each 0.9% lower after Beijing retaliated after the United States ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston to close. [nB9N2EM03G] "While the inevitability of deteriorating U.S.-China relations as a structural feature of our geo-political landscape was never in doubt, the shifts appear to be hastened," Mizhuo analysts said. Bangkok shares hit their lowest in 10 days and the baht <THB=TH> eased, with the gloom heightened by data showing Thailand's exports in June fell more than feared. [nB7N2BG020] Currencies across the region have been propped up this week by broad weakness of the dollar, whose safe-haven appeal has been undermined by the Sino-U.S. tensions and doubts over the latest round of U.S. stimulus. Indonesia's rupiah <IDR=> strengthened for the fourth straight day and moved closer to recouping all of the more than 2% loss it suffered last week. "We remain constructive on the rupiah, as the currency is under-valued relative to our fair value estimate, and we see foreign investor concerns over debt monetisation easing," ANZ Research analysts wrote. "This should pave the way for a pick-up in bond inflows given the yield attractiveness, which tend to lead to a strengthening in the currency." A senior finance ministry official said the Indonesian government may begin selling bonds directly to the central bank next week under a fiscal deficit financing scheme. [nL2N2EV037] As the number of coronavirus cases continued to grow, Indonesia's finance ministry on Friday revised its outlook for 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) to predict zero growth or a slight contraction. [nL2N2EV03D] [nL3N2EU1XO] HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 4.4 basis points at 6.865% ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI <.SETI> include Thai-German Products PCL <TGPRO.BK> down 14.29%, Union Pioneer PCL <UPF.BK> down 13.13% and G J Steel PCL <GJS.BK> down 9.09% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI <.STI> include Keppel Corporation <KPLM.SI> down 3.36%, Venture Corporation <VENM.SI> down 3.26% and DBS Group <DBSM.SI> down 2.18% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0407 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan <JPY=> +0.44 +2.10 <.N225> -0.58 -3.83 China <CNY=CFXS> -0.20 -0.78 <.SSEC> -2.25 6.57 India <INR=IN> -0.15 -4.73 <.NSEI> -0.57 -8.36 Indonesia <IDR=> +0.21 -4.41 <.JKSE> -0.81 -18.99 Malaysia <MYR=> -0.14 -4.06 <.KLSE> -1.18 -0.08 Philippines <PHP=> +0.12 +2.59 <.PSI> -0.27 -23.06 S.Korea <KRW=KFTC> -0.31 -3.71 <.KS11> -0.64 0.20 Singapore <SGD=> +0.01 -2.97 <.STI> -1.41 -20.09 Taiwan <TWD=TP> +0.31 +2.24 <.TWII> -0.72 2.72 Thailand <THB=TH> -0.09 -5.77 <.SETI> -1.18 -14.95 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and A K Pranav in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Simon Cameron-Moore) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

