EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares rise on U.S. stimulus talks, budget boosts Indian shares further

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks boosted Wall Street overnight, while Indian stocks posted strong gains for a second session after the unveiling of a high-spending 2021/22 budget.

Equities in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII were driven higher by heavyweight chip makers and other electronics manufacturers after U.S. tech stocks rallied overnight. The won KRW=KFTC and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP rose 0.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

U.S. President Joe Biden advanced talks with Republican senators overnight to further his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, which the White House said was "productive".

"We are tracking an improvement in risk sentiment headed into the Tuesday session," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG, adding that aside from U.S. stimulus progress, the upcoming earnings season in Asia would be the next focus for investors.

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index .NSEI opened 2% higher. It rallied 5% on Monday - its biggest daily rise on a federal budget day in over two decades - after the government unveiled a budget aimed at creating "wealth and wellness".

"India's latest budget is a clear departure from its predecessors. Not only does it highlight that recovery is more important than numbers, its realistic assumptions and fiscal arithmetic make it far more achievable than in the past," analysts at ANZ wrote.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yields IN10YT=RR extended their climb to stand at 6.09% on Tuesday. The yield rose 13 basis points on Monday after the government unveiled additional borrowing and a bigger-than-expected budget deficit.

"We also believe the budget is positive for the rupee depending on the RBI's stance on intervention. A number of announcements including increasing FDI (foreign direct investment) limits in the insurance sector are rupee positive," they added.

The rupee INR=IN opened marginally firmer at 73.02, after weakening as far as 73.15 per dollar on Monday.

Thailand's shares THB=TH traded about 1% higher ahead of its central bank interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Bank of Thailand is widely expected to leave its key rate unchanged at a record low, preserving its limited policy ammunition as the economy deals with its latest wave of coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters poll.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 2.7 basis points at 5.075%​​

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include MISC Bhd MISC.KL up 4.53% and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL up 2.98%

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc AEV.PS up 4.9% and Ayala Corp AC.PS up 4.07%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0434 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-1.62

.N225

0.90

3.28

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.13

+1.06

.SSEC

0.55

1.48

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.08

.NSEI

2.64

4.84

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

+0.14

.JKSE

-0.03

1.45

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-0.52

.KLSE

0.80

-2.96

Philippines

PHP=

+0.03

-0.07

.PSI

0.96

-3.64

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.09

-2.63

.KS11

1.27

7.72

Singapore

SGD=

+0.15

-0.73

.STI

0.69

2.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.47

+1.82

.TWII

2.53

7.24

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-0.03

.SETI

0.76

2.76

(Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

