EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares rise on improved risk sentiment, currencies mixed

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian shares rose on Friday, although currencies were mixed, as investors digested red-hot U.S. inflation data, with sentiment getting a boost from the likelihood of UK taking a u-turn on its tax policy and hopes of more stimulus from China.

Equities across the region climbed, tracking their U.S. peers overnight, before slipping for a brief while, as investors sought to secure gains. Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE, South Korea .KS11 and Philippines .PSI rose between 0.8% and 2.3%.

The governor of the People's Bank of China said that it will step up implementing monetary policy and will offer stronger support to the real economy, ahead of the all-important Communist Party Congress on Sunday.

Additionally, market players kept an eye on the happenings in the United Kingdom, where the finance minister cut short his trip to Washington to work on the u-turn of the mini-budget that was announced in September that caused a rout in global markets earlier.

However, the elevated headline inflation print in the U.S. for September kept investors under check, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue on its path to hike rates, even at the cost of tipping global economies into recession.

"A hotter than expected inflationary print gives the Fed reason to continue to aggressively hike rates," Jessica Amir, a market strategist from Saxo Capital Markets said, "So a day's worth of trading is not an indication of where the momentum is and what the gloomy outlook is for interest rates."

Markets participants are currently pricing in a 75 basis point hike in the November meeting, with the likelihood of another outsized rate increase in December.

Among currencies, the Singapore dollar SGD= gained the most, firming about 0.6% after its central bank tightened monetary policy as expected for the fourth time this year, to combat inflation.

Additionally, the island nation reported stronger economic growth for the third quarter, which capped risks of falling into a recession, in the face of elevated price pressures.

"The USD/SGD has seen a sharp move lower on the more persistent inflation forecast, seemingly moving to retest a double top formation," Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist from IG Markets said.

The Singapore dollar has been one of the better performing currencies of the year, barely falling about 5% against the greenback, while most of its other Asian counterparts logged double-digit losses.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Philippines Peso PHP= gained 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= remained one of the few outliers, falling about 0.2%, with the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Indian rupee INR=IN losing 0.2% and 0.1% each.

The ringgit has come under pressure for four straight days, in the face of political uncertainty after the country's parliament was dissolved earlier, paving way for a new election. The election date has yet to be announced.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 7.321%

** Japan Sept consumer inflation seen at 8-year high, above BOJ's target for 6th month

** South Korea's Sept unemployment rate rises from record low

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0706 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.17

-21.96

.N225

3.25

-5.91

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

-11.42

.SSEC

1.88

-15.57

India

INR=IN

-0.03

-9.76

.NSEI

1.91

-0.08

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-7.41

.JKSE

-0.31

4.22

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-11.39

.KLSE

1.21

-11.33

Philippines

PHP=

+0.06

-13.47

.PSI

0.15

-17.10

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.20

-16.78

.KS11

2.30

-25.69

Singapore

SGD=

+0.60

-5.11

.STI

0.70

-1.99

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.00

-13.17

.TWII

2.48

-27.94

Thailand

THB=TH

HOLIDAY

-12.48

.SETI

HOLIDAY

-5.84

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

