EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares rise on easing geopolitical tensions, fx mixed

By Archishma Iyer

Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korea and Philippine shares led gains among Asian shares on Wednesday as easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine lifted sentiment for riskier assets.

Asian currencies were largely mixed, though the South Korean won firmed slightly .

Philippine shares .PSI jumped as much as 1.6% in their best session in two weeks, while South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 and the Taiwanese benchmark .TWII each gained more than 1.5%.

Investors globally breathed relief late on Tuesday after Russia indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, easing geopolitical tensions over a potential war in Ukraine.

Attention is now turned towards the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes to be released later in the global day for any potential clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

U.S. producer price inflation surged in January at twice the expected rate, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will aggressively hike rates. Markets have already priced in a 50 basis point hike in March. .N

"While the higher-than-expected U.S. PPI was shrugged off by markets which have their focus on the easing geopolitical tensions, the Fed minutes release today will provide the next test for markets, which will be clearly set to carry a hawkish bias," analysts from IG Group said in a research note.

Elsewhere, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose as much as 0.2% after the East Asian nation reported a decrease in its unemployment rate, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Philippine peso PHP= edged higher.

However, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was weighed down by fall in Brent crude prices, slipping about 0.1%. Malaysia is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas. O/R

Elsewhere in share markets, the Chinese benchmark .SSEC gained about 0.7% as Asia's largest economy's factory-gate inflation cooled more than expected in January, and was its slowest rate since July, which could point to further policy easing by the nation's central bank.

The Singapore market .STI was the only laggard, falling as much as 0.3%, as the island state reported a single-day record high in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Markets in Thailand .SETI, THB=TH were closed on account of a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield edges down to 6.509%

** Top gainers in South Korea's benchmark include chip giants Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS gaining 0.95% and 3.54% respectively

** Thailand approves incentives to promote EV shift

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0331 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

-0.53

.N225

+2.1

-4.7

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

+0.22

.SSEC

0.73

-4.63

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-1.33

.NSEI

0.00

-0.01

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-0.28

.JKSE

0.53

3.98

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.06

-0.55

.KLSE

-0.08

1.97

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-0.58

.PSI

1.45

4.11

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.26

-0.66

.KS11

1.67

-8.61

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

+0.26

.STI

-0.07

9.46

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.11

-0.61

.TWII

1.39

-0.10

Thailand

THB=TH

0.00

+3.25

.SETI

0.00

2.64

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.