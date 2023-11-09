EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares rise on bets of rates peaking; Powell speech on tap

.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Equity markets in South Korea and Singapore led modest gains in emerging Asia on Thursday, with regional currencies mostly unchanged against a steady greenback as strength in U.S. Treasuries signalled expectations around peaking interest rates.

Investors were keeping a keen eye on the downward trend in Treasury yields, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR reaching 4.4922%, down 3.1 basis points (bps). They are down over 40 bps since the Federal Reserve's Nov. 1 meeting. US/

South Korean shares .KS11 rallied 0.2% after logging two straight sessions of losses, whereas shares in Singapore .STI advanced 0.2%.

"The rhetoric around (regional) markets surging will likely continue until we get data that suggest rates need to go higher again, and then, of course, that will turn the tides and see the rally take a haircut," said Jessica Amir, market strategist at trading platform Moomoo.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was largely flat at 105.510 as of 0628 GMT, but has lost more than 1% since the start of the month.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at the end of a two-day meeting last week but he did not comment on monetary policy in a speech on Wednesday. Powell is due to speak again on Thursday.

"There are higher hopes the Fed can stop its hiking campaign and move to cutting rates in June as U.S. employment is showing fatiguing signs, with jobs rising less than expected and the unemployment rate ticking up," Amir said.

Back in Asia, the Philippine benchmark index .PSI added 0.5%, reaching its highest level in about three weeks after data showed the Southeast Asian nation's economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter.

The peso PHP=, which slipped marginally earlier in the day, was largely unchanged against the U.S. dollar.

"The stronger-than-expected third quarter gross domestic product number opens the door for additional tightening from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)," Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING, said.

Mapa expects the BSP to hike rates at the Nov. 16 meeting before raising rates to 7% in December, and anticipates the central bank will set its 2024 inflation forecast at an average of 4.7% year-on-year.

BSP at its meeting in late October delivered a widely-flagged off-cycle interest rate hike and warned of another in an effort to tame inflation.

Among other currencies, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.1%, and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= slipped 0.2%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0633 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.01 -13.16 .N225 1.49 25.11 China CNY=CFXS -0.15 -5.29 .SSEC -0.10 -1.30 India INR=IN 0.00 -0.67 .NSEI -0.04 7.35 Indonesia IDR= -0.10 -0.61 .JKSE 0.30 -0.38 Malaysia MYR= -0.15 -6.12 .KLSE -0.39 -2.91 Philippines PHP= -0.04 -0.38 .PSI 0.49 -5.81 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.04 -3.48 .KS11 0.23 8.53 Singapore SGD= +0.01 -1.19 .STI 0.24 -3.51 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.02 -4.79 .TWII 0.03 18.45 Thailand THB=TH +0.01 -2.55 .SETI -1.29 -16.49 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

