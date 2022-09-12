EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares rise ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Harish Sridharan

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped in thin trading on Monday, while stock markets in the region perked up on hopes that a key reading on U.S. inflation might show some signs of cooling.

Stocks in Taipei .TWII settled 1.5% higher in their best session in a month, while shares in Manila .PSI and Bangkok .SETI were also firmer. Markets in China, South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

"A weaker dollar is providing some boost to risk appetite. Markets are taking their cue from the price action on Friday in the U.S.," said Irene Cheung, a senior Asia strategist at ANZ in Singapore.

On Friday, major Wall Street indexes recorded their first weekly gain in four as investors went on a buying spree, shrugging off concerns about the economic outlook. .N

Investors are waiting for Tuesday's U.S. CPI report after Federal Reserve officials continued their hawkish rhetoric on Friday.

Bulls are hoping U.S. consumer prices will hint at a peak for inflation. Falling petrol prices are seen pulling down the headline index by 0.1%, according to a Reuters poll. MKTS/GLOB

In currencies, the Thai baht THB=TH and the Philippine peso PHP= weakened between 0.3% and 0.4%.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= dipped 0.1% each, even as the dollar hovered near a two-week low. The dollar was restrained by the risk of higher European interest rates and Japanese intervention. FRX/

"Despite the dollar pullback this morning, the fundamental drivers for some of the weaker Asia currencies have not changed," Cheung said.

Over the weekend, a Japanese official said the government must take steps to counter excessive declines in the yen, after the currency hit its weakest level against the dollar in 24 years. The yen JPY= was down 0.3% on Monday.

This week, investors will keep an eye out for a slew of August economic data from China. India's inflation report is expected later in the day.

A Reuters poll found that India's retail inflation likely snapped a three-month downward trend in August as food prices surged. That may add pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates more aggressively in coming months.

The rupee INR=IN was flat, while stocks .NSEI rose 0.8% to their highest since Aug. 19.

Asian currencies have come under downward pressure in recent months, driven by a slump in the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS and a towering dollar.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported Indonesian President Joko Widodo was considering joining India and China in buying Russian oil to alleviate increasing pressure of rising energy costs in the country.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Yield on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark bond ID10YT=RR falls to 7.146%, lowest in a week

** Taiwanese shares rise most in more than a month

** Indonesia considering buying Russian oil as fuel prices soar - FT

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0659 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.34

-19.52

.N225

1.16

-0.87

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-8.30

.SSEC

-

-10.38

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-6.59

.NSEI

0.77

3.55

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.05

-3.95

.JKSE

-0.02

10.03

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-7.51

.KLSE

0.04

-4.49

Philippines

PHP=

-0.26

-10.47

.PSI

1.26

-6.08

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-

-13.90

.KS11

-

-19.93

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-3.49

.STI

0.30

4.77

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-10.38

.TWII

1.54

-18.72

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.34

-8.28

.SETI

0.82

0.64

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

