EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares muted on higher-for-longer rate woes, currencies slump

By John Biju

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Thailand and Singapore led declines across emerging markets in Asia on Tuesday, as expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates elevated for longer weighed on sentiment.

Currencies in the region also depreciated, with most trading at multi-month lows against a stronger U.S. dollar which hit fresh highs. Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah were the biggest decliners in the region.

Thai shares .SETI declined as much as 1.8% to hit their lowest level since Jan. 4, 2021, while Singapore stocks .STI retreated up to 1% to hit lowest in more than five weeks. Indian shares .NSEI were down 0.5%.

Broad Asian currencies have come under pressure from a surge in the U.S. dollar and a rise in Treasury yields, with strong U.S. economic data adding fuel to the higher-for-longer interest rate expectations.

The dollar might still pressure Asian currencies going forward, given the data coming from the U.S. is still running strong and also due to bond issuance in the U.S., said Irene Cheung, senior Asia strategist at ANZ.

"It all comes to the sort of outperformance of the U.S. economy ... still holding better compared to what we have in the region, in particular from China, which has been improving gradually but quite a slow pace."

The baht THB=TH, trading at its lowest level since early November, is among the worst performing currencies in the region and has lost nearly 7% so far this year, catching the attention of the central bank which is monitoring the situation.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the weakness in the currency could be beneficial to the economy, helping boost tourism and exports.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= retreated 0.6% to hit 15,610.00 per dollar. The country's 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR touched near a seven-month high, adding 7.4 basis points to 7.045% as surging U.S. Treasury yields pressured local bonds.

The country's central bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market amid market turbulence with rupiah hitting multi-month lows to manage the supply and demand of U.S. dollars.

Elsewhere, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened as much as 0.2% and the Philippine peso PHP= fell up to 0.4%, while the South Korean won KRW= slid up to 0.5% to hit its lowest level since Nov. 10, 2022. Equities in Seoul .KS11 edged 0.1% higher.

The Singapore dollar SGD= was at its weakest level since Nov. 30 last year, while the Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.2%.

Investors in Asia are awaiting inflation data from Thailand, Philippines and South Korea this week, as well as the monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India.

Markets in China were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 7.4 basis points to 7.045%, highest since March 9

** Singapore seen holding monetary policy in delicate balancing act

** Thai PM backs 'quick win' approach, to stimulate economy from grassroots up

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.13 -12.39 .N225 -1.63 19.71 China CNY=CFXS - -5.43 .SSEC - 0.69 India INR=IN -0.19 -0.57 .NSEI -0.51 7.91 Indonesia IDR= -0.38 -0.13 .JKSE 0.07 1.69 Malaysia MYR= -0.14 -6.81 .KLSE 0.11 -5.02 Philippines PHP= -0.26 -2.06 .PSI 0.02 -3.97 S.Korea KRW= -0.27 -7.25 .KS11 0.09 10.22 Singapore SGD= -0.01 -2.43 .STI -0.64 -1.94 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.37 -5.09 .TWII -0.62 16.39 Thailand THB=TH -0.50 -6.80 .SETI -1.43 -13.20 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

