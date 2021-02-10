EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares mixed ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

By Shruti Sonal

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets treaded water on Wednesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, while improving risk sentiment aided regional currencies.

Thailand .SETI and Indonesia .JKSE gained over 0.2% each, while Singapore .STI and India .NSEI fell as much as 0.4% and 0.7% respectively.

Volumes remained thin and sentiment was sombre ahead of the holiday, even as broader Asian stocks hit a record high on upbeat earnings and hopes of a large U.S. fiscal stimulus. MKTS/GLOB

Stock markets in Vietnam and Taiwan were already closed for the holidays, while China will enter a week-long holiday from Thursday.

The Manila benchmark .PSI, which climbed as much as 1.3% earlier in the session, erased some gains to trade up 0.2% by 0743 GMT.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday, brushing aside a projected uptick in inflation to support the country's pandemic-hit economy, a Reuters poll showed.

The bank will likely look through a recent increase in inflation and maintain an easy monetary policy stance, Standard Chartered analysts wrote in a note.

However, the pace of recovery in the pandemic-hit economy remains a worry.

"The economy remains quarters away from returning to pre-pandemic levels of GDP," said ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa.

"Furthermore, above-target inflation, elevated jobless numbers and the absence of business sentiment will likely mean that growth momentum in the Philippines will be stuck in low gear for now."

Malaysian equities .KLSE climbed 0.4% ahead of release of fourth-quarter GDP data on Thursday, with financials and industrials leading the gains.

A Reuters poll showed that the economic slump is expected to have deepened as a result of sustained restrictions on movement and businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Worryingly, Q4 weakness is not merely backward-looking as a spill-over impact from wider MCO (movement control orders) alongside (the) state of emergency declared darken growth prospects for Q1 2021 as well," Mizuho Bank analysts warned.

Currencies in the region were broadly steady as the U.S. dollar hit two-week lows, with improving risk sentiment hurting the safe-haven greenback and aiding riskier Asian forex.FRX/

The risk-on environment and a rally in commodity prices remain largely favourable to the Asian currencies, wrote Terence Wu of OCBC Bank.

However, outsized appreciation bias remains curtailed by vigilant central banks and a sideways USD, Wu added.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC added 0.9%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= ticked up 0.2%.

Highlights:

** DBS flags pick-up in growth led by wealth management, stable credit costs

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hong Leong Bank Bhd HLBB.KL, Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd HAPS.KL, Public Bank Bhd PUBM.KL

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0802 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-1.21

.N225

0.19

7.72

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

+1.41

.SSEC

1.43

5.24

India

INR=IN

+0.09

+0.33

.NSEI

-0.29

7.75

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

+0.43

.JKSE

0.33

3.73

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.20

-0.45

.KLSE

0.46

-2.07

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

+0.00

.PSI

0.23

-0.81

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.87

-1.88

.KS11

0.52

7.90

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-0.33

.STI

-0.15

3.06

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.00

+0.33

.TWII

-

7.26

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.07

+0.17

.SETI

0.16

4.92

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

