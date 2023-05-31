EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares, FX slump as China demand concerns weigh

By Riya Sharma

May 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities fell on Wednesday, with Hong Kong stocks just shy of bear market territory, as weak factory activity data from China heightened concerns about its stuttering economic recovery and the impact on the rest of Asia.

The yuan CNY=CFXS shed 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, easing to a six-month low and leading laggards among Asian currencies, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HIS, which is down 8% in May, fell more than 2% on Wednesday, setting the stage for it to be in bear market territory soon.

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 traded near a record low after President Tayyip Erdogan won an election runoff to extend his rule into a third decade.

China's manufacturing activity contracted faster than expected in May on weakening demand, data showed on Wednesday, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index down at 48.8 against a forecast of 49.4.

"China's manufacturing data posed another downside surprise...and a lower-for-longer growth picture seems to be reflected here, adding to the series of economic downside surprises witnessed over the past month," said Jun Rong Yeap, market analyst at Singapore's IG Bank.

The data heaps pressure on policymakers to shore up a patchy economic recovery with the need for more policy support to reassure market participants, Yeap said.

The disappointment filtered through to other China-sensitive assets, such as the Australian dollar AUD=D3, AUD/. Aussie stocks .AXJOhit their lowest in two months.

The dollar index =USD traded close to a 10-week high after U.S. President and Republican House Speaker signed off on a deal to temporarily suspend the U.S. debt ceiling and cap federal spending in order to prevent a default.

Meanwhile, Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) for a sixth consecutive meeting on Wednesday. The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has hiked its key rate by a total of 150 bps since August.

The baht THB=TH was down 0.3%, while Thai stocks .SETI were 0.6% lower.

"The market had already priced in the rate hike by the Bank of Thailand, that's why we aren't seeing much impact on the currency and stock moves from the policy decision," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank.

The Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.2% after the country's central bank said annual inflation in May is expected to come in between 5.8% to 6.6%, with downward pressure coming from lower prices of petroleum, poultry and electricity rates.

Equities in the region were all in the red, with shares in Jakarta .JKSE down 0.9% and leading losses among Southeast Asian peers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** South Korea's factory production and retail sales dropped in April

** Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April contracted by a more-than-expected 8.14% from a year earlier

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0749 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

-6.17

.N225

-1.41

20.11

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.45

-2.96

.SSEC

-0.61

3.73

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+0.06

.NSEI

-0.73

2.17

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

+3.84

.JKSE

-0.83

-3.93

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.52

-4.80

.KLSE

-0.81

-7.34

Philippines

PHP=

+0.23

-0.89

.PSI

-0.51

-1.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.17

-4.72

.KS11

-0.32

15.24

Singapore

SGD=

-0.37

-1.13

.STI

-0.80

-2.74

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.34

-0.19

.TWII

-0.26

17.27

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.27

-0.49

.SETI

-0.63

-8.61

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

