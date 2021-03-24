EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares, FX mostly on backfoot as investors flee to safer havens

By Shruti Sonal

March 24 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian shares slid on Wednesday as concerns over the latest COVID-19 wave in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes sapped risk appetite, while most regional currencies weakened as the dollar neared four-month highs.

Benchmark indexes in Indonesia .JKSE and Taiwan .TWII fell nearly 1% each, while South Korean equities .KS11 declined for a fourth straight day.

Germany extended its lockdown and Norway postponed its reopening plan on Tuesday, while rising cases remained a concern for countries like India and the Philippines.

"This brings back concerns of growth momentum being derailed as some bigger countries may need to delay the reopening of their economies, travel borders," Maybank analysts wrote in a research note.

Impediments on the roll-out of vaccines remained, further dampening the mood.

Hong Kong temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccinations using two batches of the treatment developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DEciting defective packaging, while a U.S. health agency said AstraZeneca Plc AZN.Lmay have included outdated information in the results of its U.S. trial data.

Wall Street ended lower overnight as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic even as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for new public investments.

Riskier regional currencies mostly weakened as the safe-haven U.S. dollar gained, with analysts pointing to a "risk-off" sentiment in the market.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC declined the most, falling 0.4% each.

Thai shares .SETI shed 0.1%, but outperformed most regional peers, as the country's cabinet on Tuesday approved financial measures worth 350 billion baht ($11.31 billion) to help businesses cope with the impact of the pandemic.

The Thai baht THB=TH dropped 0.2% ahead of a monetary policy meeting later in the day, at which the Bank of Thailand is expected to leave its key rate at a record low, but will likely cut its outlook for economic growth.

Mizuho Bank analysts said they would welcome any central bank comments on their approach to recent market volatility.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

-4.87

.N225

-1.41

4.16

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.10

+0.09

.SSEC

-1.22

-2.97

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.89

.NSEI

-0.55

5.38

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.38

-2.80

.JKSE

-0.87

3.66

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-2.55

.KLSE

-0.04

-2.00

Philippines

PHP=

+0.03

-1.33

.PSI

-0.26

-9.95

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.22

-4.06

.KS11

-0.36

4.19

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-1.82

.STI

-0.15

9.96

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

-0.13

.TWII

-0.84

8.89

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

-3.39

.SETI

-0.14

7.78

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

