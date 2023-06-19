EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets under pressure; eye China stimulus, banks

By Rishav Chatterjee

June 19 (Reuters) - Asian emerging markets were under pressure on Monday, with currencies inching lower against a strengthening dollar and most equities trading lower as investors awaited central bank meetings and more economic stimulus from China.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= lead the losses alongside other major currencies in the region, down 0.7% and 0.4% respectively. Equities in Jakarta .JKSE were 0.3% lower.

"South Korean markets are tracking the Friday Wall Street drag where AI and semiconductor stocks took a hit," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Markets are tracking the fall in U.S. stocks on Friday, which is also pushing the South Korean won lower, Panichpibool added.

The yuan in China CNY=CFXS was also trading 0.3% lower with its stock markets .SSEC also down 0.5%, as investors look for more information on economic stimulus and expect a rate cut later in the week.

"The People's Bank of China's heavily anticipated MLF (medium-term lending facility) rate cut on Tuesday could positively affect Asian stock markets and currencies," Poon said.

Analysts at Barclays expect the PBoC to continue to ease monetary policy.

"We forecast an additional 30bp of policy rate cuts, 50bp of cuts to banks' reserve requirement ratio, and a reduction of 60-80bp to mortgage rates for both new and existing home loans."

The Philippine central bank, which is set to meet this week, downgraded its current account deficit projections for 2023 and 2024 despite rising global financial uncertainties.

Stock markets in the region were also trading lower, with shares in Manila .PSI down around 1%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in its last meeting kept its interest rate unchanged after cumulative increases of 425 basis points (bps) over the previous 12 months.

Bank Indonesia is also set to meet this Thursday, and is widely expected to keep its rates unchanged for the fifth straight meeting as inflation remains within its target.

Philip Sung Seng WEE, FX Strategist at DBS Bank, did not expect the Thai baht to break the 34.6 level against the dollar, after the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting last week, but added he may revisit his expectations.

The baht THB= was down 0.3% against the dollar, trading at the 34.72 level.

Equities in Seoul .KS11 and Singapore .STI dropped 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively while stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Bangkok .SETI fell 0.3% and 0.2%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0432 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-7.40

.N225

-1.24

27.57

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.31

-3.47

.SSEC

-0.54

5.39

India

INR=IN

-0.05

+0.91

.NSEI

0.08

4.06

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.37

+3.87

.JKSE

-0.29

-2.51

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-4.58

.KLSE

-0.31

-7.44

Philippines

PHP=

-0.18

-0.22

.PSI

-1.07

-1.94

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.71

-1.29

.KS11

-0.85

16.41

Singapore

SGD=

-0.13

+0.05

.STI

-0.61

-0.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-0.25

.TWII

-0.09

22.18

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.30

-0.39

.SETI

-0.22

-6.75

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

