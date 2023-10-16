EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets trade lower on risk aversion, strong dollar

By Roushni Nair

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Most Asian markets fell on Monday, with the Malaysian ringgit leading losses against the safe-haven greenback, as investors exercised caution amid the potential escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict and uncertainty around U.S. interest rates.

The U.S. dollar stood near a one-week high against a basket of currencies =USD as risk sentiment remained fragile as the conflict in the Middle East shed light on rising geopolitical risks for financial markets. USD/

The ringgit MYR= weakened as much as 0.3% by 0607 GMT, to touch its lowest since November 2022. The rupiah IDR= followed suit to give up 0.2%, while the Philippines peso PHP= hit its lowest in nearly a week. The Israeli shekel ILS=D3 fell to more than an eight-year low of 3.9900 in early Asia trade.

"(Emerging markets) Asia FX will inevitably be on the back foot under these conditions, especially if the double whammy of higher oil prices and stronger USD take any shine out of softer yields," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho.

Malaysia said last week it intended to introduce a capital gains tax, a tax on high-value goods and gradually cut subsidies to aid recovery in the country's fiscal position.

Investors are keenly awaiting a slew of economic data this week, including monetary policy meetings in Korea and Indonesia on Thursday.

"Bank Indonesia would likely be on hold for some time largely to lend support to the currency, which has been under pressure as of late," ING analysts said in a note.

Equities in Southeast Asia dropped, with markets in Jakarta .JKSE and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE losing over 0.3% each.

Shares in Bangkok .SETI retreated as much as 2.4% to touch its lowest level since December 2020. The Thai benchmark is on track for its largest single-day percentage drop since March 14.

Market participants also await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday for further clues on the U.S. central bank's rate outlook.

However, before that, the focus will be China, Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, as it releases gross domestic product, retail sales and industrial production data, among others, on Wednesday.

China's central bank ramped up liquidity support to the banking system as it rolled over medium-term policy loans on Monday, but kept the interest rate unchanged as expected.

The yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated by 0.1%, while mainland stocks .SSEC gave up more than 0.6%.

In South Korea, the won KRW=KFTC shed nearly 0.4% to hit its level since Oct. 4.

Shares in Seoul .KS11 gave up 0.8%, while those in Manila .PSI and Singapore .STI lost 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia Sept exports down 16.2% y/y, more than expected

** South Korea plans to offer bigger tax refunds to foreign tourists - finmin

** Indian cenbank likely selling dollars to keep rupee off record low - traders

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0633 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-12.30

.N225

-1.93

23.11

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-5.60

.SSEC

-0.63

-0.67

India

INR=IN

-0.00

-0.65

.NSEI

0.13

9.23

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-0.92

.JKSE

-0.28

0.82

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.23

-7.09

.KLSE

-0.38

-3.80

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

-2.01

.PSI

-0.23

-4.79

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.27

-6.59

.KS11

-0.81

8.94

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-2.16

.STI

-0.76

-2.76

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.22

-4.90

.TWII

-0.78

17.79

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.