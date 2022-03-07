EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets slide as Ukraine crisis raises inflation fears

By Riya Sharma

March 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies and equities tumbled on Monday, with Malaysian and Thailand indexes diving more than 2%, as inflation concerns grew amid a persisting Ukraine crisis, while China's yuan stood out and hit a record high.

Kuala Lumpur shares .KLSE slid 2.1% in their worst session in four months and Thai equities .SETI hit a five-week low. Japan .N225 and Taiwan .TWII stocks sank 3% each, while the Russian rouble RUB= hit a record low.

The military crisis in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation", and its potential fallout continued to dominate headlines, sending prices of oil and safe havens such as gold soaring. MKTS/GLOB

Markets are bracing for the fallout from rising commodity prices, particularly higher inflation which could pressure the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to quickly tighten policy, just as the world emerges from a pandemic-led slump.

"Considering that the inflation prints are rising across the region, the risks are skewed towards Asian central banks focusing on greater inflation risks and turning more hawkish, and the likelihood of them focusing on negative growth drags and turning more dovish is low," DBS Bank economists said in a note.

However, Asia had "sufficient depth" to take on elevated commodity prices, despite the region's status as a net energy importer of energy, they added.

Yields on Indonesia's benchmark bonds ID10YT=RR, which have among the highest returns in the region, jumped 82 basis points to their highest in almost a year. Long-tenor bonds in Singapore SG10YT=RR, seen as a safe-haven bet, saw yields slip 38 basis points to 1.810%.

The yuan CNY=CFXS soared to an all-time high against its regional peers as investors expect more stimulus to underpin the economy after Beijing disclosed major economic targets for this year.

Higher exposure to commodities helped limit losses in Indonesia, a net exporter of energy. The rupiah IDR= lost 0.2% while stocks .JKSE gave up 0.8%.

On the other hand, the Indian rupee INR=IN hit a record low, while yields on the benchmark 10-year bond IN10YT=RR climbed 72 basis points to 6.885%.

India stands at a disadvantage from the surge in crude prices, which threaten to push up imported inflation and widen the country's trade and current account deficits.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services warned that a boycott of Russian oil imports, currently being mulled by the West, would exacerbate pressure on already tight supply side dynamics.

In South Korea, the won KRW=KFTC eased more than 1%, even as its foreign exchange authority sold U.S. dollars to limit a decline in the currency after a warning that it was monitoring speculative movement in the offshore market.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top loser on Thailand's SETI index was Wave Entertainment WAVE.BK, down 12.5%.

** Top loser on the Philippine benchmark was Emperador Inc EMP.PS, down 5.5%.

** India's blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI dropped 3.02%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0745 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.21

+0.05

.N225

-2.94

-12.40

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

+0.57

.SSEC

-2.17

-7.33

India

INR=IN

-1.02

-3.40

.NSEI

-2.09

-8.35

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.14

-1.08

.JKSE

-0.86

4.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-0.31

.KLSE

-2.17

2.06

Philippines

PHP=

-0.43

-2.25

.PSI

-0.73

2.32

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.05

-3.14

.KS11

-2.29

-10.96

Singapore

SGD=

-0.24

-1.06

.STI

-0.91

2.36

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.48

-2.04

.TWII

-3.15

-5.71

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.52

+1.61

.SETI

-2.44

-1.61

