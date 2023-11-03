EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets rally, Philippine peso set for best day in 14 years

By Poonam Behura

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and stocks rallied on Friday, with the Philippine peso set for its strongest daily gain in 14 years, as market participants bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve might be done with rate hikes.

The peso PHP= jumped 1.3% to 15,750 per U.S. dollar by 0715 GMT and was on track for its biggest daily gain since December 2009 amid expectation of another rate hike by the country's central bank.

"The peso's surge reflects market expectations for the central bank to hikes rates again considering inflation has accelerated in recent months," said Tan Yanxi, Maybank's FX strategist.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivered an off-cycle rate hike on Oct. 26, warning that another increase could come in due course if price pressures continued.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced 1.6% and was on course for its biggest daily jump since March 23. It was also on track to break a run of five consecutive weekly losses.

"Stabilisation in the yen and improving global equity sentiment are acting as pillars of support for the won as well. We expect USD/KRW to now trade in a lower 1,320-1,350 range," analysts at DBS Bank said in a note.

In equity markets, Singapore's main index .STI jumped more than 2% and was set for its biggest daily gain since Feb. 3. Shares in Indonesia .JKSE and Thailand .SETI gained around 1% each.

Investor confidence in U.S. bonds improved as the Fed left rates on hold this week and markets cheered a lower-than-expected supply of longer-dated bonds.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR slid to three-week lows on Thursday, driven by renewed demand for longer-dated bonds as confidence grew. US/

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= firmed 0.5% and was on track to snap an eight-week losing streak.

The Bank Indonesia has intervened in the foreign exchange market multiple times in the past and even delivered a surprise rate hike earlier this month to shore up the rupiah and tamp down imported inflation.

In Malaysia, the central bank on Thursday kept interest rates steady for the third consecutive time, warning of risks to the growth outlook and assuring that it will manage heightened market volatility.

DBS analysts expect the Bank Negara Malaysia to stay on a prolonged pause, with policymakers assessing the stance to remain supportive of the economy and the ringgit's weakness "not expected to derail Malaysia's growth prospects".

The ringgit MYR= added 0.3% and was set to end the week with a 0.8% jump. It has depreciated some 7% so far this year.

Shares in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE were up 0.8%.

Markets now await U.S. payrolls data, which is expected to set the tone for the Fed's monetary policy.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** BOJ plans to exit from easy policy next year but needs some good fortune

** Indonesia's economic growth likely moderated in Q3

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0724 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.12

-12.74

.N225

1.10

22.44

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-5.65

.SSEC

0.71

-1.89

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-0.65

.NSEI

0.60

6.32

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.70

-1.11

.JKSE

0.91

-0.55

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.32

-7.07

.KLSE

0.81

-2.94

Philippines

PHP=

+1.43

-0.59

.PSI

0.26

-8.79

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.55

-4.38

.KS11

1.08

5.90

Singapore

SGD=

+0.18

-1.63

.STI

2.14

-3.16

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.23

-4.89

.TWII

0.68

16.76

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.67

-3.20

.SETI

1.14

-14.91

