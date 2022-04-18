EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets fall on inflation pain; higher oil prices dent Indian rupee

By Savyata Mishra

April 18 (Reuters) - The energy-sensitive Indian rupee weakened on Monday, hurt by higher oil prices on concerns over tighter global supply, while other Asian currencies traded lower against a firmer U.S. dollar as inflationary pressures broadened.

Denting the region's sentiment were expectations of a further aggressive U.S. rate policy tightening even as investors placed cautious bets coming out of a holiday-extended weekend.

The rupee INR=IN dipped as much as 0.3% to 76.43, its lowest level since March 22, further pinned by a sell-off in Indian shares .NSEI, down nearly 2%. O/R

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC eased about 0.3% each.

Investors appeared to show scant response to China central bank's decision on Friday to cut the amount of cash that lenders must hold as reserves for the first time this year, a move to cushion a potentially sharp slowdown in economic growth.

With the absence of market clues from Europe due to Easter holidays, investor focus was on key economic data from China earlier in the day.

Data showed that China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the first quarter, expanding 4.8% year-on-year. But the risk of sharp slowdown over coming months has risen as sweeping COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war take a toll.

Still, China stocks .SSEC dipped 0.8% as market participants shrugged off the PBOC move as falling below their expectations, and possibly not enough to reverse economic slowdown. .SS

"This cut will do little for lifting growth momentum as Shanghai's lockdown, geopolitical tensions and property sector concerns go largely unaddressed," according to a note from Mizuho Bank.

The Singaporean dollar SGD= weakened 0.3%, while the Philippines peso PHP= pared early losses to trade 0.1% lower.

Similarly, the Thai baht THB=TH and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= were marginally down 0.1%.

Among equities, banking stocks led Singapore benchmark index's .STI 0.7% drop, its lowest levels since March 17, while Malaysia .KLSE fell for a third straight session, dipping 0.3%.

"There is some hesitation in the equity market ahead of results from Singapore's banks. Interest rates may have run ahead of expectations and a counter-trend rally may be underway in favour of interest rate-sensitive sectors such as REITs," Paul Chew Kuan Leng, head of Phillip Securities Research said.

Jakarta stocks .JKSE were an outlier in the region, climbing 0.4%, lifted by higher energy prices and ahead of a central bank policy meeting where an interest rate hike is expected as inflation risks persist.

"While BI (Bank Indonesia) is the most prominent central bank meeting this week, there will a lot of focus on the various Fed members scheduled to speak," Mizuho Bank said.

Separately, the resource-rich country's exports and imports hit record highs in March amid rising commodity prices due to the impact of the Ukraine war, statistics bureau data showed.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai stocks .SETI down 0.1%, Philippines .PSI up 0.1%

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield touch a 4-yr high

** Top losers on Singapore .STI index: Jardine Matheson Holdings JARD.SI down 1.57%; Hongkong Land Holdings HKLD.SI 1.44%; United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI 1.24% at S$30.38

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0606 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.22

-9.12

.N225

-1.28

-7.10

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-0.29

.SSEC

-0.43

-12.16

India

INR=IN

-0.27

-2.69

.NSEI

-1.81

-1.13

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.08

-0.73

.JKSE

0.39

10.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.31

-1.93

.KLSE

-0.31

3.03

Philippines

PHP=

-0.13

-2.36

.PSI

0.07

-1.86

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.29

-3.62

.KS11

-0.04

-9.49

Singapore

SGD=

-0.29

-0.82

.STI

-0.67

6.07

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.31

-5.25

.TWII

-0.62

-7.25

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

-0.80

.SETI

-0.05

0.96

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.