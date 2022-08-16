EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX wobbles on recession fears, Thai baht firms on H2 growth outlook

By Indranil Sarkar

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday a day after grim data from the world's two biggest economies reignited worries about a global recession, while the Thai bhat advanced after the nation's central bank forecast a rebound in second half growth.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Philippines peso PHP= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP weakened between 0.1% and 0.2% against the U.S. dollar USD=, which hovered near a one-week high on safe-haven demand.

"Asian markets may range trade today as investors continue to digest the recent soft economic data coming out from both China and the U.S., and their implications for policy stimulus," analysts at OCBC Bank wrote.

Monday's underwhelming Chinese activity data spanned industrial output, retail sales and real estate, which was followed by frail U.S. single-family homebuilders' confidence and weakness in a New York state factory activity survey.

Resuming trade after a public holiday, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC led the fall in the region with a 0.6% decline and was on track for its worst day in over a week. But a boost to chipmaker shares buoyed the country's benchmark stock index .KS11 to its highest level in nearly two months.

The peso PHP= slipped for the third straight session, weakening 0.1%, as the country's central bank was set to deliver a half-point point rate rise on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) was also widely expected to hike rates by a quarter-point in September to catch up with its peers in containing soaring inflation. That would add to the hefty unscheduled 75 basis point rise in July, its most aggressive since the central bank shifted to an inflation-targetting approach in 2002.

The rupiah IDR= fell for the second straight session after the country's statistic bureau on Monday warned that its windfall export earnings, which heavily benefited from high commodity prices, may start dwindling despite larger-than-expected surplus in July.

The local currency has firmed 0.5% in August so far on the back of a nascent economic recovery. It had lost over 4% in the first seven months of the year.

Indonesia is also one of the few laggards in the region that is yet to begin monetary tightening and is set to meet next week against the backdrop of strong second-quarter growth and soaring inflation.

Bucking the broader trend, the Thai baht THB=TH rose 0.4% after the country's central bank said that the domestic economy was expected to continue growing in the second half of the year as tourism picks up, despite a weaker-than-expected second quarter.

"We expect the economy to strengthen further in 2H, driven by a wider reopening from July," Chua Han Teng, economist at DBS said.

"Private consumption and tourism, already rising, are set to gather additional momentum."

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.2 basis points at 7.081%​​

** Leading gains in KOSPI .KS11 are Samsung Electronics 005930.KS up 1.50% and SK Hynix 000660.KS up 4.39%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0441 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.07

-13.75

.N225

-0.05

0.22

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-6.37

.SSEC

0.24

-9.78

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-6.69

.NSEI

0.66

2.66

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-3.42

.JKSE

0.15

7.93

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-6.70

.KLSE

0.67

-3.40

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-8.87

.PSI

0.80

-4.64

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.58

-9.25

.KS11

0.35

-14.81

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-2.11

.STI

-0.21

4.04

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.06

-7.72

.TWII

-0.06

-15.43

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.37

-5.65

.SETI

0.24

-1.72

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

