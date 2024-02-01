EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX wobbles after Fed holds interest rates steady

By Archishma Iyer

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Asian currencies struggled for a clear direction on Thursday as investors assessed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it will not cut rates in March, while the Indonesian rupiah traded flat after inflation came within expectations.

The dollar strengthened overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of a U.S. interest rate cut as soon as March, with investors now pricing in the prospect of the central bank to deliver its first cut in its May 1 meeting.

At 0700 GMT, the dollar index - the greenback's measure against six major rivals - was at 103.69, near a seven-week high.

"Fed's rate-cut uncertainty could remain the key factor to affect Asian assets over the near term. I think it's hard to be quite bullish on Asian assets, which could move sideways," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krungthai Bank.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the yuan CNY=CFXS dipped more than 0.1% each, while the Singapore dollar SGD= traded marginally lower.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= reversed gains to trade flat, while stocks .JKSE were up 0.2%, after price pressures came in line with analysts' forecast and within the central bank's range of 1.5% to 3.5%.

"On inflation, policymakers appear clearly more comfortable compared with a few months ago. Headline inflation of around 2.5% this year is seen as manageable," analysts from Bank of America wrote.

The rupiah has emerged as one of the weaker currencies in emerging Asia, dropping more than 2.3% on a year-to-date basis in light of a political instability in Southeast Asia's largest economy, ahead of legislative and presidential elections later this month.

"The situation is still very fluid and there could be further headwinds if we do not see a clear first round winner and market starts to assign a higher degree of uncertainty on the policy outcome," David Zhou, Multi Asset Investment Manager at abrdn said.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.2% while its shares .KS11 advanced more than 1.8%, after a jump in January factory activity for the first time in 19 months, coupled with a upbeat exports data.

The Thai baht THB=TH rose about 0.2%, likely driven by an influence of gold-related inflows into the market, according to Panichpibool.

India's rupee INR=IN rose about 0.2% after the government said it will borrow a gross of 14.13 trillion rupees in fiscal year 2025 in its interim budget, while shares.NSEI remained muted. INR/

Markets in Malaysia were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield falls to 6.569%

** POLL-Indonesia's economy likely to have grown 5% in Q4

** Thai public debt-GDP ratio at 61.34% at end-Dec

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0700 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

-3.90

.N225

-0.76

7.61

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.16

-1.16

.SSEC

-0.38

-6.62

India

INR=IN

+0.09

+0.29

.NSEI

0.04

0.01

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

-2.35

.JKSE

0.21

-0.68

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-2.90

.KLSE

-

4.01

Philippines

PHP=

+0.30

-1.30

.PSI

-0.29

2.74

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.21

-3.29

.KS11

1.82

-4.25

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-1.65

.STI

-0.39

-3.07

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

-1.94

.TWII

0.44

0.21

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.06

-3.84

.SETI

0.40

-3.24

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

