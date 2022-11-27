EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX weakens; South Korean won and Thai baht among top losers

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.700

139.1

+0.29

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3747

-0.28

Taiwan dlr

31.014

30.905

-0.35

Korean won

1339.700

1323.7

-1.19

Baht

36.035

35.815

-0.61

Peso

56.820

56.69

-0.23

Rupiah

15705.000

15670

-0.22

Rupee

81.685

81.685

0.00

Yuan

7.225

7.1635

-0.85

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.700

115.08

-17.03

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3490

-2.14

Taiwan dlr

31.014

27.676

-10.76

Korean won

1339.700

1188.60

-11.28

Baht

36.035

33.39

-7.34

Peso

56.820

50.99

-10.26

Rupiah

15705.000

14250

-9.26

Rupee

81.685

74.33

-9.00

Ringgit

4.475

4.1640

-6.95

Yuan

7.225

6.3550

-12.04

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

