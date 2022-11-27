EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX weakens; South Korean won and Thai baht among top losers

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.700
139.1
+0.29
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3747
-0.28
Taiwan dlr
31.014
30.905
-0.35
Korean won
1339.700
1323.7
-1.19
Baht
36.035
35.815
-0.61
Peso
56.820
56.69
-0.23
Rupiah
15705.000
15670
-0.22
Rupee
81.685
81.685
0.00
Yuan
7.225
7.1635
-0.85
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.700
115.08
-17.03
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3490
-2.14
Taiwan dlr
31.014
27.676
-10.76
Korean won
1339.700
1188.60
-11.28
Baht
36.035
33.39
-7.34
Peso
56.820
50.99
-10.26
Rupiah
15705.000
14250
-9.26
Rupee
81.685
74.33
-9.00
Ringgit
4.475
4.1640
-6.95
Yuan
7.225
6.3550
-12.04
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
