EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX weaken on US rate outlook, China growth worries

By Himanshi Akhand

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies declined on Thursday, with Malaysia's ringgit and South Korea's won weakening the most, as concerns over China's slowing economic growth and higher-for-longer rates in the United States kept risk sentiment in check.

The ringgit MYR= eased by as much as 0.4% to its weakest level in over a month. The won KRW=KFTC was down 0.3%.

Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) data is due on Friday and a Reuters poll found that economic growth likely slowed to its weakest in nearly two years in the second quarter on an annual basis.

The Philippine peso PHP= was 0.1% lower ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day, when it is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 6.25% for a third consecutive time.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which has hiked rates by 425 basis points since May 2022, is expected to keep rates steady for the rest of the year to assess the impact of previous hikes on inflation.

"We think a pause could potentially weigh on the PHP, especially if the statement turns out a tad more dovish than the market is expecting," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

"The current environment of a firm USD and weak CNY also supports the case for further downside for the PHP."

The dollar rose broadly against a basket of currencies as a resilient U.S. economy reinforced expectations that U.S. interest rates could stay higher for longer. FRX/

Although, minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes.

That contrasted with expectations for further monetary easing in China to prop up a faltering economic recovery, driving yield differentials between the world's two largest economies to the widest level in 16 years and pressuring the yuan.

Meanwhile, China's major state-owned banks were seen selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets this week in an attempt to slow the yuan's depreciation, Reuters reported.

The yuan CNY=CFX was last down 0.2%.

Thailand has been under a caretaker administration since March and parliament has been deadlocked over the formation of the next government after the anti-establishment Move Forward met resistance from conservative lawmakers allied with the royalist military.

Thai lawmakers will vote for a new premier next week, the house speaker said, after a court rejected a bid by election winner Move Forward to challenge parliament's blocking of its candidate.

Singapore's dollar SGD= also weakened 0.2%, a day after data showed that the city-state's annual exports fell for a 10th month in July.

The financial hub's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell last month by 20.2% compared to a year earlier, official data on showed, extending a run of declines stretching from October.

Capital markets in Indonesia were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Japan's exports fell in July for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years

** Thai industrial sentiment at 10-month low on weak exports, political uncertainty

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0502 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-10.43

.N225

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.22

-5.67

.SSEC

0.01

1.98

India

INR=IN

-0.16

-0.44

.NSEI

-0.37

7.11

Indonesia

IDR=

-

+1.87

.JKSE

-

0.73

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.39

-5.27

.KLSE

-0.49

-2.62

Philippines

PHP=

-0.09

-1.76

.PSI

-0.26

-2.63

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.29

-5.69

.KS11

-0.29

12.60

Singapore

SGD=

-0.15

-1.61

.STI

-0.38

-1.54

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-3.85

.TWII

0.41

16.81

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.15

-2.65

.SETI

0.27

-8.69

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.