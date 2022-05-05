EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX tumble; South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead losses

May 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 130.770 130.13 -0.49 Sing dlr 1.388 1.3838 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 29.715 29.509 -0.66 Korean won 1275.000 1266.3 -0.68 Baht 34.400 34.335 -0.19 Peso 52.475 52.41 -0.12 Rupee 76.255 76.255 +0.00 Ringgit 4.373 4.347 -0.59 Yuan 6.688 6.6535 -0.52 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.770 115.08 -12.00 Sing dlr 1.388 1.3490 -2.82 Taiwan dlr 29.715 27.676 -6.86 Korean won 1275.000 1188.60 -6.78 Baht 34.400 33.39 -2.94 Peso 52.475 50.99 -2.83 Rupiah 14495.000 14250 -1.69 Rupee 76.255 74.33 -2.52 Ringgit 4.373 4.1640 -4.78 Yuan 6.688 6.3550 -4.98 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi) ((tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

