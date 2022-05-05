EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX tumble; South Korean won, Taiwan dollar lead losses

May 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.770
130.13
-0.49
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3838
-0.31
Taiwan dlr
29.715
29.509
-0.66
Korean won
1275.000
1266.3
-0.68
Baht
34.400
34.335
-0.19
Peso
52.475
52.41
-0.12
Rupee
76.255
76.255
+0.00
Ringgit
4.373
4.347
-0.59
Yuan
6.688
6.6535
-0.52
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.770
115.08
-12.00
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3490
-2.82
Taiwan dlr
29.715
27.676
-6.86
Korean won
1275.000
1188.60
-6.78
Baht
34.400
33.39
-2.94
Peso
52.475
50.99
-2.83
Rupiah
14495.000
14250
-1.69
Rupee
76.255
74.33
-2.52
Ringgit
4.373
4.1640
-4.78
Yuan
6.688
6.3550
-4.98
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.