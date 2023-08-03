EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX trades in tight range, Philippine peso at 3-week low

By Upasana Singh

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies were trading cautiously on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that may provide clues on the trajectory of interest rates, while the Philippine peso hit a more than three-week low.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= rose 0.2% and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= appreciated 0.1%. The Singapore dollar SGD= and India's rupee INR=IN traded flat.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, hung back from a four-week high and boosted appetite for riskier assets as it fell 0.068% to 102.38 in early Asia trade. FRX/

Data showed U.S. worker productivity rebounded sharply in the second quarter, helping to curb growth in labour costs and offering another boost to the improving inflation outlook.

Another report found the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July.

Markets keenly awaited the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day.

The monthly payrolls update may well offer both Asian equities and Asian FX a much needed breather for consolidation, UOB analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, the Philippine peso weakened 0.3% to lead losses in the region. It is set for a 1.4% decline this week.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is ready to raise interest rates if necessary as the country is not yet out of the inflation woods, its governor, Eli Remolona, said.

The comments from the governor came ahead of the release of official data that showed annual inflation eased for a sixth month in July due to slower increases in food and utility costs.

"In terms of monetary policy, we still think BSP's hiking cycle is over and that it is on a prolonged pause," analysts at Nomura said in a note.

"The bar for BSP to start its cutting cycle in the near term remains high, in our view, and will be carefully assessed by BSP with due consideration of the Fed outlook to avoid adding to FX pressures and the risk of capital outflows."

Equities in Shanghai .SSEC advanced 0.3%, while the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased 0.1%.

China's central bank governor pledged on Thursday to guide more financial resources towards the private sector, suggesting refreshed urgency from Beijing to bolster the confidence among private firms as economic momentum weakens.

Stocks across emerging Asia were mixed. Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Bangkok .SETI both rose 0.3%. Shares in the Philippines .PSI, Singapore .STI and Taiwan .TWII all fell 0.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China c.bank says Reserve requirement ratio cuts, other policy tools need to be used flexibly to ensure reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system

** Indonesia's economy likely grew 4.93% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, the slowest since the third quarter of 2021, due to weakening global demand for its exports - Reuters poll

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0334 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-8.04

.N225

-0.09

23.13

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-3.90

.SSEC

0.28

6.48

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-0.01

.NSEI

0.00

7.05

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

+2.60

.JKSE

-0.03

0.66

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.20

-3.21

.KLSE

0.33

-3.27

Philippines

PHP=

-0.34

+0.00

.PSI

-0.07

0.09

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.42

-3.07

.KS11

0.04

16.54

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-0.04

.STI

-0.14

1.48

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.25

-3.14

.TWII

-0.07

19.41

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-0.32

.SETI

0.28

-8.11

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Robert Birsel)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

